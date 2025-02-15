COLONIE – A Schenectady man was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 24 at Macy’s at Colonie Center for allegedly stealing merchandise from the store, but also gave police and loss-prevention employees a fake name.

According to reports, Arthur Harris, 22, told police another name, but could not give them a social security number. He also signed a form for a fingerprint verification form with that name.

A fingerprint check returned Harris’ real name and he was charged with second degree forgery, a felony, and petit larceny and false personation, both misdemeanors.

Harris was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning.

Trademark counterfitting and grand larceny

LATHAM – A 25-year-old Latham woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Jan. 27 for an incident that took place at Market 32 on Loudon Road.

According to reports, Maya Wilson was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and second degree trademark Counterfeiting, both felonies, for the incident on January 12.

Wilson was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Grand larceny and warrant

COLONIE – A Ballston Spa man was transported to Colonie Town Court on Monday, Jan. 27 by DOCCS for two open warrants.

According to reports, Michael Surprenant, 35, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny, a felony, for an incident at Lowes on Central Avenue on March 2. He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in April.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Target on Central Avenue and arrested a Schenectady man on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

According to reports, Bryan Gaudio, 42, was trespassed from the store and was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Weapon, burglary,

menacing, harassment

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested an Albany man on weapon and burglary charges after a domestic incident and also charged him for a separate harassment incident two months earlier.

According to reports, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies brought Michael Porter, 43, to Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for two warrants related to incidents at a Colonie residence.

Porter was charged with second degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, for an incident on September 13.

He was also charged in connection with an incident at the same residence on November 23. In that case, Porter was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary with criminal intent with a weapon, both felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, acting in a manner to injure a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, and menacing with a weapon, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM – The Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies brought Jason Nesmith, 29, of Schenectady to Colonie Police on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for an incident that took place at Walmart on Loudon Road.

According to reports, the incident was in March 2021 and Nesmith allegedly violated an order of protection. It was not his first time.

He was charged with aggravated family offense and first degree criminal contempt prior conviction, both felonies.

Nesmith was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Burglary at BOCES

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Waterford man after they were called to a burglary in progress at BOCES at 1979 Central Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

According to reports, at 3:50 p.m. police observed Nicholas Williams, 33, who is homeless, in the area. After further investigation, they arrested and charged him with third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and possession of burglars tools and criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Criminal contempt and harassment

COLONIE – On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Colonie police identified a person of interest in a domestic incident in the Village of Colonie and arrested a 21-year-old woman.

According to reports, Sanjida Faima, of Colonie, allegedly violated an active order of protection and was taken into custody. She was charged with criminal contempt physical contact, a felony, and second degree harassment, a violation.

Faima was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Grand larceny times two

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a local man on grand larceny charges on Thursday, Jan. 30 for two separate incidents at a business in the village.

Michael Bleau, 43, of Latham was taken into custody at his home without incident. He was charged with two counts of third degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Bleau allegedly took over $3,000 worth of material from a restoration business on Petra Lane on January 21 and 27. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Ryan Caponera.

Arson and criminal mischief

COLONIE – An Albany man was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 30 after he allegedly lit a dumpster on fire at Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue earlier in the day.

Colonie police took Michael Vance, 42, into custody at 5 p.m. after an investigation and charged him with third degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fifth degree arson, a misdemeanor.

He was processed then arraigned by Colonie Judge Ryan Caponera and sent to the Albany County jail.

Unresponsive and crack cocaine

COLONIE – At a call for service for an unresponsive person at the Econolodge on Central Avenue on Friday, Jan. 31 Colonie police found a homeless woman with a quantity of cocaine.

According to reports, Tatiana Laquire, 25, was in a room at the hotel after the registered owner had already checked out at 12:10 p.m. and was not supposed to be there. Laquire refused any medical treatment at the scene and a search of her purse revealed 2.2 grams of crack cocaine.

Laquire also gave a fake name to police.

She was taken into custody and charged with fifth degree possession of cocaine, a felony, and criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. Laquire was arraigned and held.

Warrant arrests this week

Kevin Johnson, 56, of Albany, was arrested on a different charge and found to have an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in August. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Eric Carrero, 42, of Troy, was arrested for a warrant from Troy after a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Baymont Inn and Suites. He was turned over to Troy police.

Aurelia Lazzari, 27, of Schenectady, turned herself in on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for not showing up to court in March 2017. She was processed and arraigned.

William Peluso, 42, of Castleton, was brought to Colonie police by Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in December. He was arraigned.

Jessica Carlotti, 40, of Schenectady, was in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and a DMV check found she had an outstanding arrest warrant from Rotterdam. She was picked up by Rotterdam police at the scene.

Christopher Russo, 34, of Amsterdam, was picked up at the Schenectady County jail for two outstanding warrants from Colonie on Sunday, Feb. 2. He was charged with bail jumping and a bench warrant for failing to appear for court in June 2023. He was arraigned.

Maxwell Addy-Bruskiewicz, 27, of Albany, was found unconscious outside of Kohl’s on Sunday, Feb. 2 and also found to be wanted for not showing up to court in January. He was transported to the hospital where he was later arrested and given an appearance ticket for February 19.

Ginger Love, 35, who is homeless, turned herself in to Colonie police on Sunday, Feb. 2 for failing to show up for court in January. She was arraigned later that day.

Marcello Wilson, 43, of Schenectady, was brought from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Feb. 3 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in April. He was arraigned.

Dean Sullivan, 37, of Colonie, was brought to Colonie by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 3 for a bench warrant for not showing up for court in May 2022.