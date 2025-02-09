Selkirk man told police he wanted to buy a steak at Walmart

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W to check a vehicle that was reportedly chasing other vehicles and the male driver was shouting racial slurs at people.

According to reports, at 4:57 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, police found the white Silverado in the parking lot and its registered owner, a 22-year-old Selkirk man, in the passenger seat of a black truck.

The driver of the black truck stated that she came to the parking lot to pick up the man and drive him home. Officers observed the man to have slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man said he was at Walmart to buy a steak and did not consume any alcohol at the store or in the white truck.

A review of Walmart’s security camera footage showed erratic operation by the white truck.

The man was given and failed some field sobriety tests and refused and said he wanted to “make it as difficult as possible” for the officers. He also refused a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody.

While in the patrol vehicle, the man became irate and struck his head on the cage of the patrol vehicle and stated that he was going to kill police officers, black people, and liberals.

At the police station, the man initially refused a chemical test and then provided a breath sample that returned a .27 percent BAC.

The man was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS.