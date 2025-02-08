Warrant from 2023

DELMAR – Bethlehem police picked up John Servider Jr. from Colonie police on Thursday, Jan. 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court for a 2023 incident. He was also wanted in Catskill.

According to reports, Servider was originally arrested in May 2023 for a larceny at Marshall’s in Glenmont. He also had fentanyl and 12 used syringes on his person at that time.

Servider gave a fake name to police, but an investigation confirmed his real name a few days later.

He was arrested in Colonie and charged with criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.

After his arraignment by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch, he was transported to meet Catskill police for a second active arrest warrant.

DWAI after larceny

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart to check two suspects that employees believed were concealing merchandise from the store at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, but ended up stopping them a short time later.

According to reports, the two men appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug when confronted. Because the store recovered the merchandise and Walmart trespassed them instead of filing charges.

The two men were observed getting into a U-HAUL and pulling out the parking lot. Officers followed and observed the driver, a 60-year-old Albany man, did not signal and performed a traffic stop.

While interviewing the man, officers observed him to have dilated pupils and the man first said the last time he used any drugs was over a month ago, but then said last night.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DWAI. A pre-screening device did not show the presence of breath alcohol.

The man submitted to an evaluation by a drug recognition expert and a blood draw. He was charged with DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for an illegal signal.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Drinking, No Registration, Aggravated DWI

DELMAR – On Sunday, Jan. 26, a Bethlehem police patrol observed a white RAM 2500 truck traveling on Delaware Avenue with an expired registration.

According to reports, at 1:13 a.m. the officer performed a traffic stop and interviewed the driver, a 27-year-old Latham man. The officer observed the man to have slurred speech, bloodshot/droopy and watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man said he consumed one drink at 10 p.m., but the officer observed a plastic cup in the center console holder and the man said that the cup contained vodka and orange juice.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a 0.20 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police picked up a 38-year-old Loudonville man at the Albany County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 28 because he had an outstanding warrant for a 2023 incident at CVS.

According to reports, Dominique Williamson was arrested on January 23, 2023 for taking items from the Delaware Avenue CVS. He was released with an appearance ticket, but never returned to court.

A bench warrant was issued in July, but it was not until last week that he was back in court.

He was arraigned by Judge Erin Lynch and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Williamson also had an active warrant from Guilderland and was advised to turn himself in. In November, Williamson was arrested in Colonie for not showing up for court.

Crash and DWI

DELMAR – A crash into a fire hydrant and a tree on Elsmere Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 28 resulted in DWI charges for a 47-year-old Delmar woman.

According to reports, Bethlehem police responded to the call at 11:56 p.m. and found tire tracks crossing the opposite lane of travel and across the front lawn of a residence. The gray Volkswagen crashed through a fire hydrant and into a tree.

The woman was still in the driver’s seat and the car running and initially refused medical care. She said that she was returning home from a local restaurant.

Officers observed the woman to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She admitted to having two white claws earlier.

When leaving the vehicle, she was unsteady and said she was in pain. The woman was evaluated by EMS. She was given and failed some field sobriety tests, but due to injuries, other tests were not performed. The woman tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was placed in custody at the scene and was transported to the hospital. The woman refused to take a breath test.

It was determined at the hospital that the woman sustained an internal injury that required immediate treatment. She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding, unsafe lane change, and failure to keep right. The woman was issued a bill of particulars and released on an appearance ticket for Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Many Warrants

DELMAR – A 51-year-old Troy woman made the rounds again last week to local courts for outstanding warrants.

According to reports, Stacey Mason-Oglesby, 51, was transported to Bethlehem from Guilderland police on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for a bench warrant for not showing up to court in March 2024

On March 3, 2024, Bethlehem police responded to the area around Walmart at 9:55 p.m. for the report of a larceny that took place at the store.

When officers arrived the subject had left the store in a vehicle. The officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

The merchandise, valued at $751.85, was located in the car and loss-prevention employees identified the suspect who was later identified as Mason-Oglesby. Mason-Oglesby gave the police a false name and, once identified, officers determined she also had an outstanding warrant from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office. She also had an outstanding warrant from Bethlehem Police for not showing up for court for a 2020 larceny incident. This is the second warrant by Bethlehem for that incident. She was arrested in June 2022 for not showing up in that case.

Mason-Oglesby was charged with petit larceny and false personation, both misdemeanors and processed on the warrant.

At that time she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan to set a court date and was transported to meet deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office for another warrant.

She was also arrested in Colonie in November 2023 for not showing up for court there.

This time, she had an outstanding warrant in the City of Albany. Mason-Oglesby was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.