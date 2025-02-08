Attempted Assault With a Weapon

ALBANY – A domestic incident on Wednesday, Jan. 15 landed a 38-year-old Colonie woman in jail for the night after an investigation.

According to reports, the incident took place at a residence on Vermont View Drive at approximately 8:43 p.m. Ancieka Evans was charged with attempted second-degree assault with a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon, child endangerment, third-degree assault, and menacing, all misdemeanors.

She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning.

DWI

LATHAM – A 47-year-old Cohoes man was pulled over by Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 15 near the intersection of Albany Shaker and Troy Schenectady roads. According to reports, at 11:22 p.m. the man was operating a vehicle without adequate lights and not staying in a single lane.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. Alcohol was also found in the vehicle.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for inadequate lights, failure to stay in a single lane, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on January 23.

Burglary, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy

COLONIE – A Ballston Spa woman was brought to Colonie police on Thursday, Jan. 16 at approximately 2:59 a.m. for an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a March 28 incident on Vermont View Drive.

According to reports, Jessica Flannigan, 31, was charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree conspiracy, all felonies.

Flannigan was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next day.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – North Greenbush police detained Ryan Saleh, 44, of Troy on an active arrest warrant from Colonie on Thursday, Jan. 16 for an incident at the Loudonville Market 32.

According to reports, Saleh was allegedly in the store on August 11 and took items. He was previously trespassed from the store for prior incidents and the charges were elevated.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Saleh was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

No License and Contempt

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call for service at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 to a Maplewood Avenue residence and found a domestic incident had taken place.

According to reports, after an investigation officers arrested Donta Payne, 40, of Niskayuna, for violating an order of protection and driving without a license. It was not the first time for both things.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies.

Payne was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary, Larceny and Gave Fake Name

COLONIE – Police were called to Macy’s in Colonie Center on Friday, Jan. 17 for a report of a larceny and the subject was trespassed from the store for prior incidents. She also gave investigators a fake name to try to conceal her identity.

According to reports, Monica Bridges, 44, of Troy, was charged with burglary, a felony, and criminal impersonation and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and released to a third party.

DWI on Northway

COLONIE – Colonie police performed a traffic stop at exit 2E of the Northway at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 after officers observed traffic violations.

According to reports, a 38-year-old New Windsor man was driving and showed signs of intoxication. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no inspection, no seat belt, passing a red light, and speeding.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on January 27.

No License, 10 Suspensions

COLONIE – Colonie police observed a Colonie man driving on Central Avenue and stopped him for traffic violations on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10:22 a.m.

According to reports, Richard Martin, 55, also had 10 suspensions on his license on five separate dates. He was charged with first degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and ticketed for failing to stop before entering a roadway.

Martin was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on January 27.

Conspiracy Identity Theft

ALBANY – Albany police arrested a local man on Saturday, Jan. 18 for an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident at a Central Avenue beer store on November 1.

According to reports, Jerry Lenegar, 50, of Albany, was charged with fourth degree conspiracy – credit card, a felony, and third degree identity theft, a misdemeanor.

He was processed, arraigned and turned over to East Greenbush police for an active warrant.

Burglary and Larceny

COLONIE – Audrey Carter, 64, of Albany, was picked up by Colonie police on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Albany County jail for an active arrest warrant.

According to reports, Carter was allegedly involved in an incident at Target on Central Avenue on June 14. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Employee Theft at Boscov’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Boscov’s on Central Avenue to take two employees into custody after an investigation on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

According to reports, Crystal Williams, 37, of Schenectady was charged with first-degree falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Shontia Thomas, 26, of Albany was charged with first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Both were given appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, February 5.

Falsify Business Records

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 28-year-old Schenectady man on Friday, Jan. 24 after an investigation at Dollar General on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Antonio Rosa was charged with first-degree falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and released.

Warrant arrests this week