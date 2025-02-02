Conspiracy credit card

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a physical domestic incident on Friday, Jan. 10, on Weymouth Street, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

At 11:37 a.m., Marc Rogers, 34, who is homeless, was located shortly after leaving the scene on foot. He was charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, a felony, as well as petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Rogers was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Strangulation and Assault

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Budget Motel on Central Avenue for a domestic incident on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 4:57 p.m.

Officers arrested Chris Johnson, 59, of Albany, on charges of second-degree strangulation, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Grand larceny, petit larceny, and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Target on Central Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a suspect accused of concealing merchandise after removing its packaging.

Nicholas DeLacruz, 34, of Preston Hollow, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was also charged with grand larceny for an October 21 incident at the same store.

DeLacruz had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for failing to appear in December. He was processed and arraigned.

Burglary and petit larceny

LATHAM – An Albany man was transported to Colonie police on Monday, Jan. 13, after being detained on an active arrest warrant.

Christopher Stipe, 39, of Albany, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident last December at Price Chopper on Loudon Road.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Hampshire Way on Monday, Jan. 13, and arrested a 55-year-old man for violating an order of protection.

David Mirabile, of Colonie, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary and warrant

COLONIE – A 39-year-old Schenectady man was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Macy’s in Colonie Center for a shoplifting incident and was found to have an arrest warrant from Target in Latham.

Adalberto Rodriguez-Velez was detained by loss-prevention employees for petit larceny but had previously been trespassed from the store. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Further investigation revealed he was also wanted for an incident last October at Target, for which he was charged with petit larceny.

Rodriguez-Velez was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Albany police brought Charles Buchanan, 45, of Albany, to Colonie police on an active arrest warrant.

Buchanan was charged with grand larceny, a felony, for an incident last May at Colonie Center on May 14. He was arraigned.

Warrant arrests this week

Christopher Jones, 48, of Schenectady, was the subject of a call at Motel 6 on Central Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 12 and found to have an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Bobby Whitaker, 57, of Troy, was taken into custody in East Greenbush on Sunday, Jan. 12 for not showing up for court in December. He was also charged with bail jumping.

Trewuan Morris, 22, of Albany, was taken into custody at a traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 12 for not showing up to court in December. He was given an appearance ticket for January 29.

Philip Hudson, 34, who is homeless, was taken into custody at the Northway Mall on Sunday, Jan. 12 for a warrant for not showing up to court in December. He was also charged with bail jumping. He was arraigned.

Randy O’Neill, 35, of Mayfield, turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 13 for not showing up to court in April 2022. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Tania Morrison, 25, of Schenectady, was brought to Colonie by Rotterdam police on Monday, Jan. 13 for not showing up to court in December. She was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. Morrison was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Izaiah McNair, 26, of Albany, turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 13 for not showing up to court in November. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Willam McNulty, 46, of Schenectady, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 13 for not showing up to court in November.

Philip Zammiello, 43, of Schenectady, was taken into custody at Colonie Center after an incident at LL Bean. He had multiple warrants from multiple agencies. He was transported to meet officers from Amsterdam.

Rojey Campbell, 35, of Schenectady, was brought to Colonie by the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 14 because he did not show up for court in October 2022. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Robert Moncur, 45, who is homeless, was arrested at Walmart on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for petit larceny and he also had a warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in May. Moncur was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Judge Green.

Courtney Piche, 39, of Colonie, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15. for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court. She was arraigned.