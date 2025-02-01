Homeless man brought from Rensselaer County jail to face conspiracy charge and warrant

DELMAR – It all started with seafood in 2020.

Grey Gabino, 48, who is homeless, was brought from the Rensselaer County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for another active bench warrant from Bethlehem, which stemmed from a failure to appear in court for a larceny charge in 2020.

The bench warrant is directly related to his arrest for allegedly stealing seafood from a Bethlehem store, an incident that initiated a series of legal issues spanning multiple jurisdictions. Gabino has been incarcerated at the Rensselaer County Jail since Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, unless the court appearances in Bethlehem result in additional jail time.

Over the last five years, Gabino has accumulated at least 10 warrants from agencies in the region, including Bethlehem, Colonie, Albany, East Greenbush, and Guilderland.

These warrants stem from charges such as petit larceny, failure to appear in court, and possession of stolen property, among others. Here is the timeline of events as best as can be reconstructed:

Gabino was first arrested in Bethlehem in March 2020 for allegedly stealing six bags of shrimp and two bags of crab legs. He was arrested again in October 2022 for failing to appear in court and was arrested most recently on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, for an outstanding bench warrant related to the earlier case.

In October 2023, Gabino was arrested in Albany on Sunday, Oct. 15, for two outstanding warrants in Colonie. He was then released to East Greenbush for a warrant in that town. After his release in East Greenbush, Gabino was arrested again in Guilderland and transported to Bethlehem.

Gabino was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released to probation supervision but failed to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Additional warrants were issued when he missed his court appearances in Colonie on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, Colonie police arrested Gabino for allegedly stealing property from Kohl’s on Central Avenue and discovered he had two outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Gabino appeared in Bethlehem Town Court before Judge Erin Lynch and pled guilty to seventh-degree conspiracy. He was ordered to provide a DNA sample and returned to the Rensselaer County Jail.