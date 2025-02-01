DELMAR – A Mechanicville woman charged with larceny at Walmart on Route 9W in November 2023 was back at the Bethlehem police station on Sunday, Jan. 18, for failing to appear in court.

According to reports, Tiffany Longworth, 41, was picked up by Waterford police after being located at a residence where she had been staying. She was then transferred to Bethlehem police for processing on her outstanding charges. She had been charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, for allegedly stealing $723.60 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Police also found her in possession of a magnetic device commonly used to remove security tags.

Longworth was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released. She is due back in court on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

DWI after crash

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to a property damage crash near the intersection of Kenwood and Cherry Avenues on Monday, Jan. 20.

Reports indicate that at approximately 1:57 p.m., a blue 2017 Mazda 3 rear-ended a Cadillac that was stopped at a traffic light. No injuries were reported. However, the driver of the Mazda, a 41-year-old Feura Bush man, displayed signs of intoxication.

Officers noted the man had an odor of alcohol, slurred speech, poor coordination, and appeared confused. He admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages at a gas station between leaving work at SUNY Nanotech at 1:25 p.m. and the crash.

The man failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample, both at the scene and later at the police station.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch, who confiscated his license due to his refusal to take the breath test. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Soliciting, trespass, and two warrants

DELMAR – A Rensselaer man was brought back to Bethlehem on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from Rensselaer City police custody for an outstanding 2022 warrant.

According to reports, Theodore Turmel, 36, was arrested for trespassing at the 311 Route 9W plaza in Glenmont in May 2022. Turmel was repeatedly warned not to solicit money at the plaza. After ignoring the warnings, police were called.

Turmel failed to appear in court and had been at large since 2022. He was processed on the warrant and arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch. Afterward, Turmel was transferred to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for an unrelated warrant from that agency.