COLONIE – New York City evicted the remaining migrant families from the Albany Airport Inn (formerly the SureStay Hotel) earlier this month, but police were back at the business on Monday, Dec. 9, to break up a drug operation in one of its rooms.

According to police, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Colonie police patrol officers were engaged in “hot spot” policing efforts at the inn located at 200 Wolf Road. While patrolling the parking lot, officers observed a vehicle occupied by Stephen E. Johnson, 49, of Albany, blocking the accessibility area of a handicapped parking space.

Officers interviewed Johnson and a female passenger and conducted a brief investigation, which led to the discovery of a small quantity of narcotics and a loaded Glock 22 handgun. Johnson did not have a pistol permit to lawfully possess the handgun, which had been stolen from New York Shooter Supply, located at 1593 Central Avenue, during a 2017 burglary.

The investigation continued with the execution of a search warrant on room 251 of the hotel, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other drugs. In addition to arresting Johnson for possessing the handgun and drugs, police also arrested Jaylene E. Brown, 39, of South Glens Falls, and Craig C. Heerlein, 35, of Whitehall, for the drugs located in room 251.

Johnson faces multiple charges, including criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (firearm). All charges against him are felonies, with an additional misdemeanor charge for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brown and Heerlein were also charged with criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) in the fourth degree, all felonies. Both also face an additional misdemeanor charge for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A fourth individual, Tara Bradt, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested on an unrelated warrant for failing to appear in court.

“The Colonie Police Department strives to keep our community safe by actively combating drug activity and gun violence,” police said in a statement. “We would like to commend the brave men and women of the Colonie Police Department, specifically our midnight patrol officers, who are committed to protecting and serving the residents, visitors, and businesses of the Town of Colonie. The actions of our dedicated officers took an illegal handgun and a significant amount of illicit drugs off the streets of our town.”

All defendants were arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers. Johnson was sent to the Albany County jail without bail pending a preliminary hearing. Brown was released on her own recognizance, and Heerlein was released under probation supervision.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.