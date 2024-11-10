Albany man charged with seven incidents at Slingerlands store

SLINGERLANDS – An Albany man was taken into custody by Bethlehem police on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Market 32 on New Scotland Road. According to reports, officers arrived at the store at 4:50 p.m. and detained George Jacobs, Jr., 71, after he exited with items he had not paid for.

Jacobs was previously caught stealing in 2018, at which time he signed a trespass form barring him from all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores. Due to this prior trespass notice, his entry into the store and alleged theft elevated the charge to burglary, which is defined as unlawful entry with intent to commit a crime.

Upon his recent arrest, store loss prevention employees linked Jacobs to six other thefts at the same location in October, with six of the seven incidents involving containers of Tide Pods. Video surveillance identified him in the store on October 4, 7, 25, and twice each on October 12 and 13.

Jacobs faces seven felony burglary charges and seven misdemeanor petit larceny charges. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 29.

Clipping Triplets back behind bars

COLONIE – Three Albany women, known collectively as the “Clipping Triplets,” were returned to Albany County Jail after their October 2 indictment. Winter Vandross, 19; Zamaria Williams, 22; and Myunique McQueen, 21, were each offered a plea deal of 4 to 12 years for crimes listed in the indictment.

“These three young women are responsible for over $78,000 in stolen merchandise from just three stores over three months,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares, referring to thefts from Kohl’s, LensCrafters, and Ulta Beauty.

Spotlight News has previously reported on the suspects and associated individuals, revealing an extensive network of thefts totaling $110,000 over two years. This broader investigation includes additional retailers, such as Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s, and Lowe’s, involving eight suspects across multiple jurisdictions. Police agencies in the area have issued numerous warrants for the suspects.

Soares noted that much of the stolen merchandise was sold online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

McQueen has been in custody since her October 11 arrest on the indictment, while Vandross and Williams were returned to jail for violating release conditions and having open warrants. Both had been released after arraignment on other charges but failed to appear in multiple court cases across jurisdictions. According to the DA’s office, the plea deals will expire on November 22 if the women do not accept them.

The status of additional charges in other municipalities remains unclear, though charges have been filed in Albany, Clifton Park, Saratoga County, Rensselaer County, Colonie, Bethlehem, and Guilderland.

Trooper, tow-truck driver struck on Northway

LATHAM – A New York State Trooper and a tow-truck driver were injured on the southbound side of the Northway on Saturday, Nov. 3, when they were struck by a passing vehicle. A 40-year-old man from Malta is in custody, facing multiple felony charges, including DWAI-Drugs.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 12:28 p.m. as State Police and EMS responded to a call involving a trooper struck during a traffic stop near the Exit 6-7 off-ramp. The trooper had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, which was being loaded onto a tow truck when both the trooper and the tow-truck operator were struck by a passing pickup truck.

The Trooper involved in Saturday’s collision is Trooper Nicholas Abbondola. Trooper Abbondola joined the State Police in October 2023 and graduated from the 214th session. He is currently assigned to Troop G on the Latham Interstate Patrol.

Trooper Abbondola sustained multiple fractures and other injuries during the collision.

“He has undergone lengthy surgeries to repair some of the injuries, but additional surgeries are expected to be necessary along with extensive rehabilitation. He remains in stable condition with his family and fellow Troopers by his side to support and strengthen him,” Troop G Public Information Officer Trooper Stephanie O’Neil said in a statement.

The tow truck operator has been identified as Brett M. Dempsey, 29, of Clifton Park. Dempsey has been discharged from the hospital and is healing at home. His injuries will also require a long recovery, State Police said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Jason Guerin, stopped at the scene and contacted 911. He was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated vehicular assault (prior conviction), second-degree assault (recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon/instrument), and DWAI-Drugs (prior conviction within 10 years).

State Police confirmed that Guerin had a previous DWI conviction within the past decade. Under New York law, prior DWI or DWAI convictions elevate related charges from misdemeanors to felonies.

Following the incident, Guerin was processed at SP Latham, where a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated him, and samples were collected to determine his blood drug content. Guerin was arraigned at Colonie Town Court on Sunday, Nov. 3, and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

New York State Police want to emphasize the importance of seeking treatment for substance or alcohol addiction. This incident is a tragedy that could have been easily avoided. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support has a 24/7 toll-free and confidential HOPEline. If you are in need, please call 1-877-846-7369 or visit their website at oasas.ny.gov/treatment.