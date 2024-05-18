COLONIE – On Monday, April 29, Colonie police responded to the Target store on Central Avenue for a report of a man using a fraudulent credit card.

According to reports, officers took Mohamed Koroma, 27, of Albany, into custody and he also had a quantity of cocaine and other drugs in his possession.

He was charged with conspiracy-credit card and criminal possession of a controlled substance -cocaine, both felonies and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Koroma was processed and transported to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was arraigned the next day.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A Fort Edward man was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 1 by Glens Falls police on an outstanding warrant from Colonie police.

David Eslinger, 58, was charged with two counts of grand larceny – third degree- property, both felonies, for a January 2022 incident on Menand Road. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Burglary and grand larceny

COLONIE – A 34-year-old East Greenbush woman was arrested at the Colonie police station on Wednesday, May 1 for a March 29 incident on Vermont View Drive.

Kayla Dodge was charged with burglary with criminal intent, grand larceny – third degree, and conspiracy, all felonies.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Two times harassing, had warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Crossings Park on Thursday, May 2 for a report of a man annoying people at 10:41 a.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they found Jim Vu, 31, of Albany, at the park. Vu was trespassed from the property earlier and a check by police found he had an outstanding warrant from Troy.

On April 26, Vu was charged with obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation, at the Crossings. He was given an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court for Wednesday, May 8 in that incident.

For the most recent incident, he was transported to meet Troy police for the outstanding warrant.

Felony warrant and heroin

COLONIE – A homeless man at a Wolf Road hotel on Friday, May 3, was taken into custody by Colonie police after a check found he had an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, William Moore, had a felony warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. While patting Moore down, officers found a quantity of heroin on him.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant. He was given an appearance ticket for the new charge. He is scheduled back in court on May 22.

Aggravated family offense

COLONIE – A Loudonville man was taken into custody by Colonie police on Sunday, May 5 at 9:35 a.m. at the Home 2 Suites Hotel on Metro Park Road for a domestic incident a day earlier.

Todd Richie, 50, was charged with aggravated family assault, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and harassment-physical contact, a violation.

Richie was transported to Albany Medical Center hospital for medical concerns and given an appearance ticket for May 6.

No license, no pants but had warrant

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and Miracle Lane on Monday, May 6 at 2:01 a.m. for traffic violations and found the driver was wanted.

Michael Jeram, 33, of Loudonville, also did not have a valid license. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for an illegal signal.

Jeram had a warrant for not showing up for Albany County court. He was charged on April 8 with grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies for a March 5 incident in Loudonville. He was also charged with failing to appear in Colonie Town Court twice in October.

Jeram was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 for identity theft and public lewdness after two separate investigations.

According to reports, police were investigating an incident where he was walking near Tipton Drive allegedly exposing himself on August 29 and also a series of identity thefts and a larceny in May 2023.

Jeram was charged with grand larceny and identity theft-first degree, both felonies, and five counts of identity theft-third degree, a misdemeanor, for the one investigation and a count of public lewdness, a misdemeanor, in the other investigation in September.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a restaurant on Central Avenue to check a person at 1:39 a.m. on Monday, May 6 and found a homeless man wanted in Niskayuna.

Lyle Larose, 47, was processed and transported to meet officers from that department.

Larose was arrested in Colonie after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Colonie Terrace Apartments on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:16 a.m.

Larose was charged with falsely reporting a fire – third degree, a felony.

He was also arrested at the apartment building during a Colonie police investigation into thefts at the property in September.

According to reports, Larose was in possession of the stolen property and also had an active bench warrant and signed charges for two previous cases.

Warrant

COLONIE – State Police turned over Robert Hicks, 32, of Schenectady, after he was detained for an outstanding warrant from Colonie.

Hicks was processed on the warrant for not showing up for court in March 2023 and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Warrant

COLONIE – Saratoga County jail officials brought Thomas McCall, 35, to Colonie on Monday, May 6 because he had an outstanding warrant from the town. He was arraigned and sent back to jail.

In February, McCall was impaired by drugs was arrested for petit larceny at Target and, at that time, was also wanted for not showing up for court in January when he was arrested and released with an appearance ticket after an assault in the town. He also had two felony warrants from Saratoga county at that time.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Troy woman was brought from the Saratoga County jail to Colonie on a warrant that she did not show up for court in July 2022.

Shannon Terry, 50, was arraigned and held.

At hotel, had warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the intersection of Hastings Drive and Watervliet Shaker Road on Wednesday, May 8 at 2:02 a.m. after a call that a man who was trespassed from a Wolf Road hotel was sitting in the lobby.

According to reports, he was transported back to the hotel and Bobby Baker, 38, of Troy, was positively identified and charged with trespassing, a violation. A check also found that he also had an outstanding warrant from the City of Troy. He was issued an appearance ticket for the current charges and transported to meet officers from Troy for the warrant. He was turned over to them.

Larceny, chase in Uhaul

GLENMONT – We normally do not report on petit larceny or misdemeanor charges, but Shawnte Pringle, 49, of Albany keeps showing up in our reporting with charges that range from violations to felonies and this time she led police on a chase driving a UHaul after a Glenmont larceny. This is at least the eighth time that she has been arrested in the last 18 months, just in the towns of Colonie and Bethlehem.

On Sunday, May 5 at 9:21 p.m. Bethlehem police responded to the Walmart on Route 9W for a report of a larceny. While en route, officers were notified that the suspects left the store in a large UHaul box truck and the store wished to press charges.

Patrol units made contact with and tried to pull over the truck, but Pringle, who was the driver, continued until she crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany.

Pringle then exited the truck and fled on foot. Officers captured her a short distance from the crash.

Pringle does not have a valid license and showed signs of impairment. She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested negative for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. Pringle was taken into custody and transported to the police station. State Police responded to the crash scene to conduct an investigation, since it was in the City of Albany.

At the police station, according to reports, Pringle said she had used heroin and crack cocaine an hour before the incident. She submitted to a blood draw and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. She was charged by Bethlhem police with petit larceny, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing a police officer, DWAI- Drugs, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for eight traffic violations. State Police also ticketed her for the violations in the city of Albany.

Pringle also had an outstanding warrant from Albany County Court for not showing up there. She was taken to the Albany County jail.

This was not the first time for Pringle.

Bethlehem police arrested her near the CVS on Delaware Avenue in May 2023, filling bags with merchandise then leaving the store. Pringle gave a false name and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and charged with those and petit larceny.

She was arrested in October 2022, with another man for stealing two generators from Tractor Supply in Glenmont with another man. The pair had tried to take items from that store three times in a week. Pringle gave a false name to police in October and Bethlehem Town Court issued a warrant for her arrest on that charge in December 2022. She was arrested on that warrant in January.2023. Pringle was also arrested in Colonie in December 2022 at the Buy Buy Baby store on Central Avenue. She had an outstanding warrant from Colonie at that point and also gave police a false name and had a quantity of drugs. Pringle was charged with false personation and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Colonie police arrested Pringle again after she was released from the Albany County jail for another warrant arrest in March 2023.