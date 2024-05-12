DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, May 3 at 3:00 a.m. to check a subject on an electric bicycle.

Officers observed that Joseph Barba, 42, of Brooklyn, was failing to keep right on the road. He was identified by the officer because of prior incidents in the town. A check showed that he had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. Barba also was in possession of a hypodermic needle.

Barba has been involved in multiple incidents of larcenies at local stores in February, September, January 2023 and January 2022 in Bethlehem. Each time he was wanted by other agencies on outstanding warrants and had drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to Albany’s South Station and turned over to officers from that department.