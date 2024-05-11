Central Avenue incident at Cumberland Farms

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue on Thursday, April 25 at approximately 8:44 p.m. for a person with a gun.

According to reports, when officers arrived they observed a red Jeep pulling out of the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop. Driving the vehicle was Richard Kent, 30, of Colonie and Desiree Myers, 42, also of Colonie was a passenger.

Meyers had a loaded semi-automatic handgun on her person. Both of them were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon – second degree. They were both held and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers at 2 a.m. the next morning.

Warrant

ALBANY – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies detained a 27-year-old Ghent woman on Friday, April 26 on Lodge Street because she had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court.

According to reports, at 2:06 p.m., Skyler Dick was taken into custody and transported to meet Colonie police. She did not show up for court in November. Dick was processed and arraigned.

Felony DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded at 10:22 p.m. to the Towne Towers on California Avenue for the report of an abandoned vehicle on the property on Friday, April 26. According to reports, after an investigation, officers determined that Evelyn Ketterer, 55, of Colonie was the operator of the vehicle. Upon interviewing her, officers observed Ketterer to have bloodshot and watery eyes, poor coordination and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She refused to perform field sobriety tests and to take a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. Ketterer was taken into custody. A records check showed she had a previous alcohol-related conviction within the past 10 years.

Ketterer was charged with Felony DWI, and ticketed for causing a vehicle to be abandoned and refusing a breath test.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court and released. Ketterer is due back in court on April 29.

Aggravated DWI

COLONIE – A 26-year-old Colonie woman was stopped near the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Shaker Run on Friday, April 26 at 3:48 a.m. for suspicion of drunk driving after she failed to stay in a single lane and crossed the center lane.

The woman’s condition when arrested was listed as impaired by alcohol and she was charged with aggravated DWI and ticketed for failure to keep right and failure to stay in a single lane. Aggravated DWI is for those suspects whose BAC is over .18 percent.

The woman was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 6 and released.

No license, drinking and DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police performed a traffic stop for violations near the intersection of Cerone Commercial Drive and Wolf Road on Saturday, April 27 at approximately 2:18 a.m. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Stephentown man, showed signs of impairment by alcohol.

He refused to perform field sobriety tests, but did submit to a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device which was positive. A check found that the man did not have a valid license and alcohol was found in the car.

The man was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failing to keep right, operating without a license and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 13 and released.

DWI and no license

COLONIE – A 36-year-old Bronx man was stopped for traffic violations near the intersection of Albany Shaker and Wolf Roads on Saturday, April 27.

According to reports, at approximately 12:24 a.m. Colonie police stopped the vehicle for failing to stay in its lane and stopping in the middle of the road. Upon interviewing the driver, officers observed him to have glassy and watery eyes, poor motor coordination and have an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man was taken into custody and charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating without a license and other traffic violations.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 13.

Crash, four times the legal limit and DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Albany Street for a single vehicle crash into multiple telephone poles and found the driver had a BAC four times the legal limit.

According to reports, on Saturday, April 27 at 4:42 a.m., the driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Schenectady man showed signs of intoxication and had injuries from the crash.

He was given some field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The device reading at the scene was .374 percent BAC. Although this device is not calibrated and cannot be used as evidence in court, police use the reading to determine if the subject should be taken into custody and given a calibrated test at the police station.

In this case, the man had such a high BAC and also had other injuries, he was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment. The threshold for DWI in New York is .08 percent BAC and anything over a .25 BAC is usually considered dangerous and requires medical evaluation, depending on the policy of the police department.

A blood draw to determine alcohol levels in his blood was taken at the hospital.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to keep right, speeding and failure to stay in a single lane. It is likely that the charges will be upgraded when the toxicology reports come back.

The man was given an appearance ticket for May 6 in Colonie Town Court.

Fight and warrant

COLONIE – On Saturday, April 27 at 8:47 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Budget Motel on Central Avenue for a fight at the business. Upon arrival, one of the subjects in the fight, Natalie Dames, 21, of Colonie, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Guilderland police for a March 2 incident.

She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Felony warrant

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to the area of Albany Shaker Road and Red Lane Drive to check a subject on Sunday, April 28 at approximately 4:48 a.m.

According to reports, officers found that the person, Tashawan Daniel, 38, of Troy, had an outstanding felony warrant from the City of Cohoes.

She was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

Warrant and criminal contempt

COLONIE – Brianna Jones, 24, of Albany was taken into custody at the Dunkin Donuts on Central Avenue after a domestic incident at the store on Sunday, April 28 at 10:38 a.m. Another party at the incident, Lester Jordan, 35, of Colonie was taken into custody at another store nearby.

According to reports, a check of her identification showed that Jones had an outstanding warrant from Colonie for an August incident in the town. She was taken into custody at Dunkin Donuts.

Jordan was taken into custody at the Cumberland Farms and charged with criminal contempt- first degree- prior conviction, a felony.

They were transported and processed at the police station and were arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers later in the day.

Laying in the grass and warrant

COLONIE – A man lying in the grass at the Price Chopper on Central Avenue prompted a call to Colonie police on Sunday, April 28 at approximately 4:14 p.m.

According to reports, when officers checked the identification of Kenven Oberry-Hall, 19, of Albany, they found he had an outstanding warrant from the town of North Greenbush. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Warrant

COLONIE – State Police turned over a Saratoga Springs woman to Colonie police on Monday, April 29 for an outstanding warrant from the town.

Rebekah Scott, 20, was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green and held.

Burglary and grand larceny

COLONIE – A 26-year-old Albany man was brought to the Colonie police station on Monday, April 29 by NY DOCCS officials to face charges for an incident at Denooyer Chevrolet two days earlier.

Mazia Thompson-Goggins was charged with burglary-third degree and grand larceny-third degree, both felonies, and obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Criminal mischief

COHOES – A Cohoes man was taken into custody at a traffic stop after a domestic incident earlier in the day on Monday, April 29.

Matthew Flandrau, 36, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and harassment, a violation. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was scheduled to be arraigned the next day.