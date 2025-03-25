LATHAM– The Colonie Chamber of Commerce presents Colonie Restaurant Week, a weeklong event highlighting the delicious and unique eateries in and around Colonie. The week begins Monday, March 24th and runs through Sunday, March 30th. Participating restaurants will offer a special 3-course meal for a pre-fixed price.

Participants in Colonie Restaurant Week are

Barnsider

Bellini’s Italian Eatery

The Century House

Innovo Kitchen

Korner Bar & Grille

Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina

Margarita City

Martel’s Grill & Bar (at the Town of Colonie Golf Course)

Muddy’s Tavern

Philly Bar & Lounge

Red Lobster – Wolf Rd

Scarlet Knife

Shaker Ridge Catering

Menus for Colonie Restaurant Week can be found at www.tasteofcolonie.com.

Colonie Restaurant Week is presented by the Colonie Chamber of Commerce with support in part by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, Morgan Linen, and the New York State Restaurant Association.

Media sponsors are The Daily Gazette, iHeart Radio and Spotlight News

About the Colonie Chamber of Commerce: The Colonie Chamber of Commerce is an independent coalition of business leaders working together to help make our community a great place to live, visit, and do business. It represents over 500 businesses located in and around the Colonie area.