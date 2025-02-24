DELMAR – Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library for candidates interested in serving on the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees. There are two seats on the 2025 ballot. They are currently held by incumbents Lisa Scoons and Laura DiBetta. Scoons will be stepping down at the end of her term and DiBetta is seeking re-election. Each seat will be filled for a five-year term.

Petitions will need at least 61 signatures of voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 5 p.m. April 21. The election will be held Tuesday, May 20.