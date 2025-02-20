Hutton earns first U.S. Nat’l Team roster slot

CHICAGO – Claire Hutton’s rapid ascent in professional soccer has reached a new milestone as the Kansas City Current midfielder earned her first senior U.S. Women’s National Team call-up for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes named the 19-year-old to the 23-player roster for the tournament, which will be played in Houston, Glendale, Ariz., and San Diego from Feb. 20-26. Hutton’s selection marks her first senior national team experience, less than a year after making her professional debut in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“This team is still growing, and I continue to be impressed with the dedication of our player pool,” Hayes said. “We have put in a lot of thought on how best to accomplish our goals while giving players opportunities, so every game should be a lot of fun for the staff, the players and the fans.”

Hutton’s inclusion follows a standout year with Kansas City, where she established herself as a key defensive midfielder, ranking among the league’s best in tackles won. Her performances also earned her a nomination for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award. Prior to joining Kansas City, Hutton had committed to the University of North Carolina but opted to turn professional early, signing a three-year contract under the NWSL’s Under-18 Entry Mechanism.

Internationally, Hutton has been a consistent presence in U.S. youth national team setups. She played a key role in the U.S. U-17 squad that won the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship and later captained the U-19 team to a bronze medal at the 2023 Pan American Games. She was also part of the U.S. U-20 team that finished third at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

In the SheBelieves Cup, Hutton joins a midfield group that includes veterans such as Korbin Albert and Sam Coffey, as well as emerging talents like Jaedyn Shaw and Lily Yohannes. The tournament will serve as a test for young players seeking to solidify their places in the national team setup ahead of the 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification cycle.

The United States will open the SheBelieves Cup against Colombia on Feb. 20 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston before facing Australia on Feb. 23 in Glendale. The tournament concludes on Feb. 26 in San Diego, where the U.S. will play Japan.