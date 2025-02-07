LATHAM and DELMAR – The 2025 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay stopped Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Latham office of Highmark Blue Shield as part of its five-day, 700-mile journey to Lake Placid.

Highmark Blue Shield, the presenting sponsor of the 45th annual ESWG, hosted a ceremony to mark the event, bringing together athletes, organizers, employees, and community members.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Empire State Winter Games again this year, both as presenting sponsor and by hosting the Torch Relay at our offices in Latham,” said Kevin Quaranto, region leader for Highmark Blue Shield. “Our community is privileged to welcome the remarkable athleticism and inspiring spirit of these games.”

The ESWG, the largest multi-sport amateur winter athletic event in North America, is expected to welcome approximately 2,500 athletes competing in more than 20 events across Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, and surrounding areas.

The torch relay included up to 30 communities, schools, sports clubs, mascots, arenas, and other venues as the ESWG flame made its way east and north. Organizers say the relay symbolizes unity, inspiration, and resilience while celebrating the power of sport and community.

The 2025 Empire State Winter Games torch relay made a stop in Delmar on Wednesday, Jan. 29, with runners from the Bethlehem High School boys and girls cross country teams carrying the Olympic-style torch down Delaware Avenue. The relay included a visit to Community Bank’s Delmar branch, where a small reception was held to mark the occasion.

Local officials, including Delmar Town Supervisor David VanLuven, Town Board Member David DeCancio, and Bethlehem School District Athletic Director Len Kies, attended the event.

“We were delighted to participate in the torch relay for this year’s Empire State Winter Games,” said Melissa Bollman, Community Bank’s senior vice president and head of retail banking. “This tradition is always such a fun and meaningful way to bring the community together as we celebrate the spirit and camaraderie of the games. We extend our best wishes to all the participating athletes and look forward to an exciting competition.”

Delmar was one of nine Community Bank branches to take part in the relay, joining locations in Waterloo, Gowanda, Orchard Park, Hanover Square, Canton, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, and Lake Placid.

The torch was to arrive in Lake Placid on Thursday, Jan. 30, ahead of the ESWG Opening Ceremony. Competitions were to begin the following day.

Click on the images below to view the photo gallery!

Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 Empire State Winter Games ceremonial torch travels through Latham on January 28 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29 The Empire State Winter Games torch makes it way through Delmar on January 29