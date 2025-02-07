DELMAR — The Bethlehem YMCA’s “Strides for the Y” fundraiser said they exceeded expectations, surpassing its goal of raising $10,000 for the organization’s Annual Giving Campaign last weekend.

“Thanks to your efforts, we surpassed our goal of raising $10,000 for our Annual Giving Campaign!” said District Executive Director Mark A. Thurman. “But this was about more than just fundraising—it was about raising awareness of our mission and purpose. Educating our members and community about the impact of our work is the true measure of our success.”

