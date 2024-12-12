DELMAR — Polls opened at 9 a.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 12, for Bethlehem Central School District residents to vote on a $36.9 million bond proposal to renovate and expand the Bethlehem Public Library. The proposed project aims to address accessibility issues, modernize the library’s 50-year-old facility, and increase capacity to meet growing community needs.

The bond proposal includes plans for a 40% expansion of the library’s current structure and critical infrastructure upgrades, such as replacing a 30-year-old boiler, updating fire prevention systems, and installing a geothermal heating and cooling system to reduce energy consumption. Library officials describe the project as a “50-year ask” designed to meet long-term needs without requiring significant upgrades in the coming decades.

If approved, the project would raise the library tax rate from $1.40 to $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a home valued at $200,000, this represents an annual increase of $130.

The proposal has been shaped by community feedback gathered over five years through workshops, public meetings, and polling. However, it has sparked debate among residents over the project’s cost and scope. Library officials have highlighted the rising construction costs since the pandemic, with phased work to keep the library open during construction adding $1 million to the budget.

Funding support is expected through grants from the Upper Hudson Library System and a geothermal grant under the American Reinvestment Act. The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library, a charitable organization, has pledged a six-figure contribution. However, the library, as a government entity, cannot directly fundraise.

Supporters and Critics

Proponents argue that the renovation is essential for maintaining the library’s infrastructure and preparing it to serve future generations. Supporters point to the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library as an example of how modern library facilities enhance community life.

Critics, however, question the project’s overall cost, include the $618 to $797 per square foot cost, exceeding the 2024 national average of $492 for library construction.