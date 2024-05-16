The National Museum of Racing, Discover Saratoga, Chamber and NYRA plan events for upcoming Belmont Stakes

SARATOGA — The Belmont Stakes, the illustrious third leg of the Triple Crown, arrives at the Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, June 8. Complementing the race, the entire four-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will take place from Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9.

This change is due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park. However, the arrival of the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga during the project will cause no changes to Saratoga’s traditionally planned 40-day summer meet, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, through Monday, September 2, 2024.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is collaboratively working with Discover Saratoga, the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, and the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to plan the festivities.

“Between all of the partners involved, it’s going to be a spectacular festival with events in town, at the museum, and with everything going on at the track,” said Brien Bouyea, Director at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs.

The events planned by the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame are curated to feature the legacy of the Belmont Stakes and highlight the activity leading up to the race.

“It excites people to have a Triple Crown race here,” said Bouyea. “The Belmont is over 150 years old. It gives Saratoga an opportunity to get more national exposure. For the museum, we’re blocking it off as a unique opportunity for two years separate from the regular Saratoga racing.”

Starting the events on June 4, NBC national broadcaster Donna Barton Brothers will be hosting the handicapping seminar to get people prepared about what to expect at Belmont Stakes. The event is a fundraiser for Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga.

On June 5, famous race caller Tom Durkin will share stories behind his famous and iconic calls of the Belmont Stakes during his event, ‘Belmont Memories with Tom Durkin’. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. Tom is a big draw— he’s a great personality and is a terrific storyteller,” said Bouyea.

The following day is the already sold-out Belmont Gala at the Canfield Casino, which will honor the connections of 2023 Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo. On June 7, attendees are welcome to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Old Tavern Farm, one of New York’s finest thoroughbred farms, to meet the mares and foals and learn about the operation.

The weekend of activities starts on Saturday, June 8, with the Belmont Stakes Day Saturday Morning Social. “We have a variety of exciting programs that day,” said Bouyea.

The schedule of events includes a film showing of ‘What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame’, the Belmont Stakes handicapping seminar with the Daily Racing Form, an artist talk with Greg Montgomery and poster signing, and a ‘President Grant and His Horses’ presentation by Ben Kemp of the U.S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site.

In addition to the special events, daily ongoing events include the Oklahoma Training Track Tours, with the tour beginning at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. The museum’s behind-the-scenes walking tour is offered in conjunction with NYRA.

The Belmont Stakes Artists’ Festival takes place from June 6 to June 9 on the museum’s grounds. The most celebrated painters who have depicted horses and racing in art will be on-site to sell their original works, prints, and memorabilia. Attendees are encouraged to meet the artists, learn about their work, and explore the extensive collections.

After the Belmont Stakes, the annual Saratoga racing season starts, adding to the atmosphere of anticipation. “There’s going to be a lot more activity here in town than we would normally see leading up to Saratoga, just because it’s coming right on the heels of this,” said Bouyea. “There’s about a month between the festival and when the racing season starts here. I think it will sustain through that time.”

Along with preparing for the Belmont events, the museum has been planning its summer exhibitions. “We’re preparing for that as we’re doing this,” said Bouyea. “It’s symbiotic and complements it, and adds more to the opportunities of things people can see in town.”

“The Belmont is a big event on a national scale,” he added. “I think everyone is looking forward to it; we’ve got a great race track, we have a great museum here, and we have a great history here in town and opportunities for entertainment. It’s something that the whole region has taken a lot of pride in, and it’s going to really show what we have here to offer.”

For more information and the complete schedule, visit racingmuseum.org.