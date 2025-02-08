COLONIE – As temperatures continue to drop this winter, Broadview Federal Credit Union is stepping up to address those most vulnerable during the harsh winter months. Through its annual “Code Blue” initiative, Broadview is donating $60,000 worth of essential supplies to 13 homeless and family crisis shelters across New York State.

Supplies include about 4,000 winter hats, almost 3,000 gloves, 4,000 pairs of socks and underwear, 1,000 fleece blankets, and thousands of hand warmers, tissues packs, lip balm and hand lotion. Depending on location, shelters will also receive personal care items, towels and warm clothing. Broadview previously donated hundreds of winter coats through the holiday season.

With Code Blue alerts in effect across New York State, the need for essential supplies and support is critical to ensure the safety and well-being of homeless individuals and families.

Shelters receiving Code Blue donations across New York State this year include Albany County Sheriff’s Homeless Improvement Program, City Mission of Schenectady, Compass House (Buffalo),

Danielle House (Amsterdam), IPH, Resource Council of WNY (Buffalo), Response to Love Center (Buffalo), Samaritan Center (Syracuse), Shelters of Saratoga, St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy (Buffalo), St. Paul’s Center, Unity House of Troy, Inc., YWCA of the Greater Capital Region.