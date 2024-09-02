ALBANY – Albany Medical Center is the first hospital in the region to offer a therapy that has been shown to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lecanemab, manufactured by Eisai and Biogen, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July of 2023 after it was shown to delay cognitive and functional decline by approximately five months in an 18-month double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

The first infusion was administered to a patient at The Alzheimer’s Center at Albany Medical Center, a New York State designated Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease (CEAD) on July 22.

“This is a new era of disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, altering the biology of the disease,” said Maria Kataki, MD, PhD, Medical Director of The Alzheimer’s Center at Albany Medical Center. “As the first hospital to offer this therapy, we are thrilled to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in our region and to offer new hope to our patients and their families.”

Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody treatment that works by targeting and binding to the amyloid plaque that forms in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, thereby slowing the cognitive and functional decline caused by these plaques.

Patients eligible for lecanemab include those with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease with evidence of amyloid plaques in the brain. Patients undergo a comprehensive neurological evaluation to determine eligibility. Infusions take place every two weeks and patients must be carefully monitored for potential adverse reactions.

According to Dr. Kataki, the infrastructure required to administer the treatment requires a team of specialists from multiple disciplines and departments, including experts from radiology, apheresis, pharmacy, laboratory services, and numerous members of the Department of Neurology. In addition, the CEAD has worked closely with community neurologists and the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease at Glens Falls Hospital to educate physicians.

“Each of us has worked diligently to serve our patients the best way we can. I am grateful for the response and support of this multidisciplinary team that has been eager to learn and implement this new practice for dementia care,” said Dr. Kataki.

Both Albany Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital are designated as CEADs by the New York State Department of Health. As such, both hospitals serve as comprehensive resources to the health care community, providing diagnostic and consultative services to primary care providers in diagnosing patients, development of comprehensive care plans, assistance with the management of complex patient situations, and referrals of patients to specialty care.

Their membership in the Albany Med Health System allows Albany Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital to share resources and educational opportunities, making their services even more accessible to the people of our region.