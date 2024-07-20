SLINGERLANDS – Plug Power Inc. announced last week it has begun installing and commissioning electrolyzer systems worldwide, with many already operational and producing hydrogen.

To date over 95 MW of Plug electrolyzer systems are in operation or commissioning at sites across the world, setting a new PEM electrolyzer capacity milestone in the hydrogen industry.

The location of these systems spans multiple regions in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, New Zealand and India. Each electrolyzer deployment is managed and installed in compliance with the diverse regulatory and compliance requirements specific to each geography. The systems, ranging from one-megawatt (MW) to 40 MW in capacity, are operating at external customer sites that have purchased Plug’s PEM electrolyzers. Since installation, Plug’s electrolyzers have collectively produced over 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen.

While the company’s Georgia hydrogen plant is currently the largest operating PEM electrolyzer system in the world, the external customer sites installation makes Plug one of the largest PEM electrolyzer Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) installed base in the world.

“This milestone represents a significant achievement for Plug, underscoring our leadership in delivering proven technology to meet the growing demand for hydrogen worldwide,” said Plug CEO, Andy Marsh. “Deploying electrolyzer systems across multiple continents and producing over 1,500 metric tons of hydrogen, is a clear example that at Plug, we’re not just talking about the future of hydrogen – we’re actively building it today.”