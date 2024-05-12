LATHAM – Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, secured the first international safety and performance certification in Korea for electrolyzer manufacturing, enabling the commercial sale of Plug electrolyzer systems in the Korean market. This achievement was completed through Plug’s collaboration with SK E&S in the form of SK Plug HyVerse, a joint venture aimed at advancing the hydrogen sector within the Asian market.

Plug achieved certification of its EX425D – a 1 MW (megawatt) PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzer that produces up to 425 kg (kilograms) per day of green hydrogen – to the Korean Gas Safety (KGS) Corporation Standard AH271 for Facility/Technical/Inspection Code for Manufacture of Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Generator.

As part of the certification process, KGS approved Plug’s Rochester Gigafactory for electrolyzer stack production and Plug partner Alpha ECC’s manufacturing facility in Vietnam for system production and assembly.

“We are pleased to have achieved this critical certification and look forward to supporting decarbonization goals in Korea,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh. “As the first company to receive this certification and over five decades of operational expertise backing our PEM stack technology, we are in a unique position as the first mover for PEM electrolyzers in the Korean market.”

SK Plug HyVerse is nearing the completion of a project on Jeju Island, Korea, to support hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the SK Plug HyVerse is expanding its efforts to build over 25 hydrogen fueling stations across South Korea and has developed a hydrogen-powered bus using Plug’s ProGen module that will reach mass production by year’s-end.