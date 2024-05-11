SARATOGA – The Arrow Family of Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Hunziker as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Banking Lead for its subsidiary bank Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company.

In his new role, Hunziker will be responsible for driving growth, primarily in the Capital Region, focusing on delivering the bank’s best-in-class lending, wealth management, cash management and deposit products to support the business needs in the community. He will collaborate closely with the bank’s leadership team to develop strategies to attract, retain and expand its commercial and industrial clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our Arrow Family of Companies,” said President and CEO Dave DeMarco. “Kevin brings valuable expertise to our team as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Capital Region. We look forward to leveraging Kevin’s insights and leadership to drive continued success and growth within our company.”

Hunziker brings 45 years of banking experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager of KeyBank. Before that, he worked in various Commercial Banking Leadership roles at First Niagara, Hudson River Bank & Trust Company and Cohoes Saving Bank.

Hunziker earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Siena College. He is active in the community having served on several non-profit boards and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Building on Love, Inc.