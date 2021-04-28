DELMAR — When presented the question as to when the last time residents presented a petition against a referendum on petition, town attorney Jim Potter didn’t have an answer.

It doesn’t come up, he said. He couldn’t even tell board members during its last meeting on Wednesday, April 14 the time limit or how many signatures would be needed.

Well, now we know.

A petition challenging the town board to present its $5.2 millon bond issuance to a vote fund the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet is circulating in several businesses across the roadway. An advertisement referencing the petition is on Page 3 of this edition of The Spotlight.

According to Section 91 of Bethlehem Town Code, residents have 30 days from April 14 to file a petition with the town clerk and force the issue to a vote.

The petition requires 5 per centum of the total vote cast in town for governor in 2018. Based on records from the Albany County Board of Elections, 17,309 residents had cast a vote in the 2018 gubernatorial race. The petition would require approximately 866 signatures.