LOUDONVILLE — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability, job approval, and re-election ratings improved in April, according to a Siena College poll of New York state voters released Monday.

Hochul’s favorability rating now stands at 44-43 percent, her first positive rating since January 2024, and up from 40-50 percent in March. Voters now approve of her job performance by a margin of 48-45 percent, compared to 46-48 percent last month. Thirty-nine percent of voters said they would re-elect Hochul, an increase from 34 percent in March, while 48 percent preferred someone else, down from 56 percent.

“For the first time since January 2024, Hochul has a positive — barely — favorability rating, and for the first time since February 2024, a plurality of voters approves of the job she is doing as governor,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

Voters expressed strong support for several of Hochul’s budget priorities, including a proposal to restrict student cell phone use during the school day, supported by 61 percent of voters; a ban on masks used to conceal identity during threats, supported by 64 percent; amending the state’s discovery law, supported by 43 percent; and expanding criteria for involuntary mental health commitments, supported by 45 percent. However, fewer voters agreed with holding up the state budget to push for these proposals, according to the poll.

President Donald Trump’s favorability and approval ratings showed little movement. His favorability rating stands at 40-55 percent, up slightly from 39-57 percent last month. His job approval remains largely unchanged at 42-56 percent. The poll found that a majority of Democrats and independents opposed several proposals associated with Trump, including cuts to federal funding for states, mass layoffs of federal workers, a 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods, and Department of Justice investigations into former officials who criticized Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recorded his lowest favorability rating in two decades of Siena College polling, with voters viewing him unfavorably by a margin of 49-39 percent.