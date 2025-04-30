LOS ANGELES — Singer and Bethlehem native Dani Moz announced Sunday night that she will join Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour as a backup vocalist, performing on the road as part of the tour’s Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit this summer.

Moz, who gained national attention as a finalist on Season 6 of NBC’s The Voice, shared the news through an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 29, following the tour’s official launch. “We gon’ make it do what it do, YA-YA! COWBOY CARTER TOUR has officially kicked off — see y’all on the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit this summer,” she wrote.

The Cowboy Carter tour highlights Beyoncé’s country-infused album of the same name and features performances inspired by the legacy of the Chitlin’ Circuit, a network of performance venues that historically supported Black artists throughout the 20th century. The tour will include stops in major cities, including Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, London, and Las Vegas.

Moz’s inclusion in the tour follows a string of high-profile vocal credits over the past year. She has contributed background vocals for televised performances at the Grammy Awards and Oscars, and worked with artists such as P!nk, Shania Twain, and Janelle Monáe.

Originally from Rochester and later based in Bethlehem, Moz continues to work as a session and live vocalist, building a career that blends national exposure with independent artistry.

More information about the Cowboy Carter tour can be found at Beyonce.com.