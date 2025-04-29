SCHENECTADY — The Eddies Music Awards returned to Proctors with a vibrant showcase of the Capital Region’s music community, presenting more than three dozen honors across various genres, professions, and creative disciplines on Sunday, April 27.

Now in its seventh year, the annual event recognized both emerging and established talent, from solo performers and bands to producers, promoters, and venues.

The evening began with a rousing set by Blasé DeBris and featured high-energy performances from CAMTRON5000, Zorbas Trio, Shannon Tehya and The Troupe, and Margo Macero. DJ Trumastr emceed the program and later joined DJ Nate da Great for a collaborative set that brought the crowd to its feet.

Several standout honors were awarded throughout the night, including a rare tie for Songwriter of the Year between Buggy Jive and Caity Gallagher. Album of the Year was presented to Zan & The Winter Folk for “New Morse Code,” the group’s debut full-length album released in August. Two community initiatives earned Merit Awards: Diver Library’s “Let’s Make a Song” project and No One You Know’s “Tortured Poets” concert series, both recognized for their inclusive, mental health-focused approaches to music-making.

Closing out the ceremony, Proctors Collaborative announced that WEXT Radio will become a co-presenter of the Eddies Music Awards moving forward, signaling continued growth and investment in the region’s music culture.

“The Eddies are a reflection of the extraordinary talent and creativity in our community,” said producer Kelly Auricchio. “This night is a celebration of the artists who work tirelessly all year long to build something real and lasting.”

