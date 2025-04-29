ALBANY — The City of Albany will launch its 2025 Alive at Five summer concert series on Thursday, June 5, with a new venue and a lineup that highlights local talent, national acts, and musical diversity.

This year’s shows will be held at Tricentennial Park on Broadway, marking a relocation for the long-running concert tradition.

The six-week series will open with classic rock veterans Queensrÿche joined by local act Gozer. Additional performances include Neal Francis and TV Doctors on June 12 for Funk & Pride Night; Lupe Fiasco, DJ TGIF and Rhakim Ali for Hip-Hop & Juneteenth on June 19; and an Emo Night on June 26 with Boys Like Girls and The Story Boys. The series resumes on July 10 with Reggae Night, featuring Mellow Mood and Dis-N-Dat Band, and closes July 17 with a second Classic Rock Night featuring Middle Aged Dad Jam Band and Wild Adriatic.

Out of the 2025 Alive at Five lineup, Lupe Fiasco is the most widely known and commercially successful artist. A Grammy-winning hip-hop artist best known for hits like “Superstar,” “Kick, Push,” and “The Show Goes On.” He has mainstream recognition, multiple charting albums, and international tours.

Queensrÿche is a classic progressive metal band with a strong following, especially among rock fans. Their 1988 concept album “Operation: Mindcrime” is critically acclaimed, and they’ve sold millions of records globally.

Boys Like Girls was popular during the late 2000s emo/pop punk wave, known for radio hits like “The Great Escape” and collaborations with Taylor Swift.

Neal Francis is an acclaimed funk and soul revivalist, growing steadily in the indie and festival circuits but not yet mainstream.

Mellow Mood is an Italian reggae band with a strong international reggae following and a passionate following among fans in the U.S.

Alive at Five has been a summer staple in the Capital Region since debuting in 1990 with a performance by Richie Havens. Produced by the City of Albany with the help of community volunteers, the series offers free performances designed to appeal to a wide range of musical tastes. Parking is available for a flat rate of $8 at the Quackenbush Garage, located at 25 Orange St., beginning at 4 p.m.

For full event information and volunteer opportunities, visit www.albanyevents.org.