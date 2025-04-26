The Friends of the Library and Encore Books volunteers are happy to announce the FOL bookstore will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 6. Donations of gently used books, media, and jigsaw puzzles will be accepted only during Encore Books hours. The bookstore is staffed by volunteers and is weather contingent. Please be sure to always check the FOL’s Facebook page for updates.

Magic the Gathering

Students in grade 5 and up, please register to join us at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 4, for this deck building draft game. We’ll tear into some new booster packs, build a deck and play against your friends. Cards and snacks are provided for free.

Art of the Repurposed

Please drop in at noon on Saturday, May 3 to meet the local artists who are making a difference by re-purposing everyday materials into art. You’ll view art pieces on display at the library and get some great tips and tricks on using items you may have just lying around your home. We’ll create a frame using old watch and jewelry parts. Light refreshments will be served.

Craft & Chat

Adults are asked to register for this casual craft & chat program. You can choose either the 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. time slot, on Wednesday, April 30. All project supplies will be provided.

Voorheesville History Walk

You are invited to register to join the first history walk of the season. Join local history guide Dennis Ulion at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 3, for this 2.5-hour walking tour of the Village of Voorheesville. We’ll meet at St. Matthews overflow parking and set off from there. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as you will cover more than two miles. This program is subject to rain rescheduling.

— Lynn Kohler