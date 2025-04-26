JACKSONVILLE, Fla – CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has recognized 62 customers with its 31st Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to safely transporting hazardous materials across the company’s rail network in 2024.

For more than three decades, the award has honored chemical customers who prioritize safety in every shipment, reflecting their commitment to protecting CSX employees, the surrounding communities, and the environment. It also underscores rail as the safest mode of land transportation for hazardous chemicals.

To qualify, customers must ship at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials during the year with zero non-accidental releases of regulated substances. The 2024 award recipients collectively shipped 164,438 carloads safely, demonstrating the highest level of operational excellence.

This year’s accolades included special recognition for Citgo Petroleum and Westlake Corporation, which achieved a milestone of five consecutive years of accident-free shipments.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at CSX,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “The customers honored with this award are true partners in our shared commitment to reducing risks and enhancing safety. Together, we’re building safer, stronger communities.”

CSX remains dedicated to fostering lasting partnerships that promote safety and innovation within the rail industry. The company congratulates all 62 honorees for their commitment to best practices in hazardous materials transportation.

For more information about CSX and its safety initiatives, visit www.csx.com.