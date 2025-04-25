ALBANY — Under a wash of red light — the color she associates with passion and energy — Margo Macero made a sold-out return to the stage Thursday night at White Lake Studios.

The concert marked a new chapter for the singer-songwriter, who spent the past year recovering from a car accident that left her with a serious jaw injury. During her recovery, Macero channeled her experiences into new material, collaborating with fellow Bridge Road Entertainment artists Jocelyn and Chris Arndt.

Before the show, Macero spoke about the energy leading into the night, describing how her excitement builds from the moment she wakes up.

“Five o’clock in the morning, I go for the coffee, and my brain’s like music, music, music,” Macero said. “When I have a show, that’s like 50 times more.”

The show gave fans a first glimpse at songs that have not yet been released. Macero said she welcomed the opportunity to share the new material in its early form.

“I want to gift them the opportunity to get first light of all this,” she said. “Some of these songs will change in the recording process, and some of them may stay the same. It’s a unique experience for people to listen to original music that’s not out yet.”

Throughout the night, Macero offered personal insight into her songwriting, connecting each piece to moments in her life. She spoke candidly about the challenges of writing alone after the death of her father, with whom she co-wrote the songs on her debut LP at 17 years old. Writing new material alongside Jocelyn & Chris, she said, helped reignite her creativity.

Reflecting on the evening ahead, Macero said she looked forward most to the intangible moments that happen during a live performance.

“I always look forward to one thing, and it’s just this energy and emotion I have that accumulates inside me,” she said. “I look forward to hearing how that projects in energy. Every show is different.”

For Macero, the night was not about meeting expectations, but about connecting with her bandmates, with the songs, and with an audience willing to experience the music’s first steps.

“We’re gonna be feeding off a lot of energy in the room,” she said. “I’m just excited. Let’s do this thing.”

