Green says it is because he did not get Dem endorsement, wants to spend time with family

No results from commission investigation

COLONIE – For the second time in six months, a town judge has submitted plans to retire before November elections.

Town Judge David Green will step down in June, according to a letter filed with the town earlier this week.

In the April 2 letter to State Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas obtained by Spotlight News through a FOIL request, Green wrote, “I have decided to retire from the bench, and as required by law, hereby give notice of my resignation from judicial office, effective close of business, June 30, 2025.”

Green later said in an interview that the decision was two-fold.

“I am retiring because I did not get endorsed by the Democratic Party, and I wanted to spend more time with my family,” he said. “My son is a Junior at Shaker [High School], and we had a number of college visits coming up that conflict with my time on the bench.”

Green’s position was up for reelection this November; however, he did not receive an endorsement from his party. Instead, the committee gave it to Jennifer Whalen, who resigned from the Republican conference in the Albany County Legislature to run as a Democrat.

In March 2021, the Colonie Town Board appointed Green, then a Republican-turned-Democrat Town Board member, to a vacant Town Court judge position created when then-Judge Peter Crummey decided to run for supervisor. Green changed parties in 2017.

Green ran for a full term in November 2021 and won a four-year term in a tight race against then Republican County Legislator Jennifer Whalen.

Whalen was ahead by more than 300 votes on election day, but lost after the absentees were counted. Whalen also previously served on the Colonie Town Board.

No rematch

In January, Colonie Democrats declined to endorse Green after he failed to secure a recommendation from the party’s executive committee. The full committee, instead, voted to endorse Whalen and Alison Thorne. They opted not to back a candidate for the third seat at that time.

However, Sara Fedele, did collect enough petition signatures and will be the third Democrat candidate on the November ballot. She does have the support of the Executive Committee at this time, but the full town committee has not met to formally endorse her, according to Town Democratic Chairman Ansel Asch. That vote is expected soon.

Asch said that the decision to not endorse Green was almost unanimous after the Executive Committee did not recommend him. He said that the ongoing investigations was a part of it.

“The Colonie Democratic Committee wants to hold all of our candidates to the highest ethical standards and that was a factor here,” Asch said. “All of our endorsed candidates are of high moral character and members of the committee didn’t feel the same way regarding David Green.”

Because the town board is 5-2 Republican, it will have an opportunity to appoint a justice, most likely one of the candidates already running for the job.

When Judge Norman Massry retired from the state and town in December, the town board appointed Ryan Caponera to fill the slot. He is running in November, but will run as an incumbent.

“Just like what happened last year with the retirement of Judge Massry, the town board has the opportunity to appoint a person to serve out the balance of the term,” Town Supervisor Crummey said.

He would not say who he thought the board would appoint, although he does think that experience in front of the court does matter.

“With the volume and intensity of the Colonie Town Court, it will require someone who has experience in our court,” he said.

When asked about the timing, he said, “I am confident that the town board will appoint someone subsequent to Judge Green’s intended retirement date.”

Asch said that the Democrats will also put forward a candidate for the board to consider.

Commission investigation into Green

In December, a State Supreme Court judge ruled that the Colonie Town Court must accept filings from a local attorney, T. Patric Moore, after the court had refused to accept them. This legal challenge led to an ethics inquiry into Colonie Town Court Justice David Green.

The Supreme Court judge found that the town court clerk had a mandatory duty to accept the attorney’s papers. The case revealed that the refusal to accept the filings stemmed from concerns about Judge Green’s conduct in an eviction case.

Testimony indicated that Judge Green may have improperly negotiated with a tenant in an eviction proceeding while it was before the court, his paralegal was used to prepare documents for Moore, and that there were questions about whether Moore was being used to file cases on Green’s behalf.

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics advised the court not to accept filings from Moore and to report Judge Green to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which is now investigating.

The commission said it will not comment on open investigations and will only release details of the investigation if there is a finding. All parts of an investigation into a sitting judge by the commission are done confidentially, but investigators were present in the courtroom during the testimony in Moore’s Article 78 case against the town.