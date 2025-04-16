TROY — Capital Region hip-hop artist JB!! aka Dirty Moses is set to release his latest single, “Ghosts,” today at 11 a.m. The track marks a continuation of the veteran emcee’s career rooted in community engagement, independent artistry, and social awareness.

The video for “Ghosts” was filmed at Kick Back Studios in Troy and Cussin Canna in Schenectady. Directed by Nells Online, the production highlights the artist’s ongoing support for Black-owned and women-owned businesses. The single was produced, mixed, and mastered by JB!! himself, a testament to his hands-on approach to music and message. The artist also gave a nod to Kushy Dreams NJ, encouraging listeners to “consume responsibly.”

JB!! has long been a fixture in the local music scene, known for fusing classic hip-hop with live instrumentation and socially conscious lyricism. “Ghosts” continues that legacy while showcasing his work as both a producer and performer.

The single will be available on major streaming platforms. For more information, follow @dirtymoses518 on social media.