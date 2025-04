DELMAR –Smoke from above ceiling tiles at the McDonalds restaurant on Delaware Avenue prompted a call to Bethlehem Fire Control just after 4 p.m. today.

The fire was contained to a rooftop heating unit and fire crews are still on the scene at 5 p.m.

Elsmere, Delmar, Selkirk and Slingerland fire departments responded to the call.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.