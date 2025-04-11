COXSACKIE – National Bank of Coxsackie has announced the hiring of Megan Miller as the bank’s new community banking officer. In this role, Miller will focus on strengthening relationships within the communities NBC serves, promoting financial wellness and supporting local outreach efforts.

Miller brings a passion for community engagement and a commitment to building lasting partnerships. Her experience and enthusiasm are seen as valuable additions to NBC’s growing team.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to connect with our local communities and be a part of an organization that truly values its customers,” said Miller. “National Bank of Coxsackie has such a strong presence in the region, and I look forward to contributing to that legacy and helping make a difference.”

George Cooper, chief retail banking officer at National Bank of Coxsackie, welcomed Miller to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to NBC,” said Cooper. “Her energy and dedication to community involvement align perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to see the positive impact she’ll make and look forward to what’s ahead.”