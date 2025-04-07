SELKIRK — A Selkirk man was arrested on weapons charges after police responded to a report of a fight in progress at a residence, the Bethlehem Police Department said.

Police responded to the residence on Saturday, April 6 at approximately 10:54 p.m. During the investigation, officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun that was unlawfully possessed, police said. Evidence at the scene indicated that a round had been discharged from the firearm.

Bee Htoo, 31, of Selkirk, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Htoo was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court by Judge Andrew Kirby. He was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Htoo’s next court date is set for May 6 at 4:00 PM.