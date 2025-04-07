LATHAM — A pedestrian died early Monday, April 7 morning after being struck by a vehicle on Loudon Road.

Colonie Police said a patrol officer heard what he believed to be a vehicle crash at about 5 a.m. on Loudon Road just north of Troy-Schenectady Road. The officer arrived on the scene and found that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The officer and other motorists who stopped at the scene performed CPR on the pedestrian, but she died at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was identified as Felipa Martinez-Garcia, 49, of Latham.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

Loudon Road was closed in both directions from Troy Schenectady Rd. to Latham Farms Shopping Plaza while police investigated. All roads have since reopened.

The Colonie Police Department Traffic Safety Division is conducting a full investigation into the cause of the collision. Police are asking anyone with additional information, specifically eyewitness accounts or video surveillance, to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 518-783-2754.