ALBANY — Everybody had something to eat at Cab Calloway’s house, and the same could have been said with Exclusive Sets‘ Frequency and Flow at Larkin Hi-Fi on Saturday, April 6.
The show promised a jazz-infused vibe with a splash of rap and a healthy dose of rhythm and blues. Two artists who have graced our front pages were to perform, while a third has been featured on our recurring playlist. In all, it was a setlist loaded with some of the brightest talent in the 518 showcased in a dimly lit room on Lark Street.
The energy was, however, always present.
Larkin Hi-Fi radiates an eclectic vibe of its own, inspired by a rainbow’s array of music reflected in the records that adorn the room—featuring faces like Lionel Richie, Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, Pat Benatar, and the Rolling Stones, to name a few. Live music kicked off with saxophonist Kevin “Kevilar” Brown and carried into the night with a lineup of vocalists, including Alexys Rae, Ohzhe, and Aila Chiar. Chiar, who’s up for an Eddie Award later this month for best hip-hop artist, brought the room to its feet with a tribute to jazz legend Cab Calloway. She nonetheless brought it home, sharing some bars of her own.
