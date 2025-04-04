COLONIE — A proposal to redevelop a former educational facility into a Tesla dealership at 1979 Central Ave. will go before the Colonie Town Planning Board on Tuesday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

The developer, WCCS Albany LLC, is seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot showroom and service center for electric vehicles on a 7.4-acre parcel currently owned by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services. The property, located at the intersection of Central and Culver avenues, is zoned Commercial Office Residential (), where auto sales are a permitted use.

According to the project narrative submitted by Advance Engineering & Surveying PLLC, the new facility would replace a two-story, 39,449-square-foot brick building and feature 277 parking spaces, including inventory storage, customer and employee parking, and dedicated areas for vehicle display and service. The plan calls for 24 service bays and space for 40 employees.

The applicant describes the facility as an “electronic automobile sales/repair/service center,” emphasizing that Tesla’s electric vehicles “have no internal combustion engine,” which eliminates the need for exhaust systems, fuel tanks or traditional motor oil. The proposal claims the service center would operate with “no noise from the vehicle, and no emissions like hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide.”

The site would be accessed through a single entrance from Culver Avenue, with no additional curb cuts proposed along Central Avenue. Developers expect the project to generate 29 peak-hour vehicle trips, after accounting for standard traffic reductions, and note that public water and sewer systems can accommodate the expected demand.

The proposal includes a request for two waivers from town zoning requirements: one for exceeding the 20-foot maximum front setback, and another for allowing parking in the front yard. The applicant states the design is intended to improve safety and accessibility, arguing that front parking would “provide a method of tracking where clients may be located at all times.”

While Tesla expands its dealership footprint, including this potential site in Colonie, the company is navigating broader industry and financial headwinds.

According to a statement released Wednesday, April 2, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025—a 13 percent drop compared to the same period last year. The company attributed the decline to a temporary disruption in Model Y production lines across its factories, but industry analysts point to other pressures.

Tesla has seen intensified competition from global electric vehicle manufacturers, particularly in China, where companies like BYD have surpassed Tesla in quarterly sales. Political controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s public alignment with federal policy initiatives has also sparked backlash in key markets, with brand perception becoming a factor in softened demand abroad.

The company is scheduled to release its full Q1 financial report on Tuesday, April 22. The earnings statement is expected to provide further insight into how these challenges—ranging from geopolitical trade pressures to changing consumer sentiment—may impact Tesla’s retail strategy.