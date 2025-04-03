ALBANY — The New York State Writers Institute returned to the University at Albany on Saturday, March 29, to celebrate the fifth annual Albany Film Festival with a full day of film and storytelling. The event featured award-winning actors, filmmakers and writers, along with screenings of feature-length and short films.

Among the films shown were “When My Sleeping Dragon Woke,” a true-life fairytale about actress and playwright Sharon Washington’s childhood living with her family in a New York City public library; “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom;” “Desperately Seeking Susan;” and “It Starts with Us,” a short documentary about Fran Brown, the new head coach of Syracuse University’s football team.

