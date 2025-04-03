GLENMONT — Land clearing has begun at the site of a planned residential development on the former Kleinke farm at 65 Kenwood Ave., marking the latest step in a housing project that has faced years of review, public opposition, and legal disputes.

Contractors working for Cardona Development Group began removing trees and brush this week from the 90-acre site in the town of Bethlehem. Bright orange snow fencing now surrounds the property as crews prepare it for the construction of 52 new homes, including 12 single-family houses and 40 townhomes. Plans also preserve about 40 acres as open space.

The land was once home to Glensmere Guernsey Farm, a dairy operation established by the Kleinke family in 1915. The farm’s main house, which faces Kenwood Avenue, is expected to be preserved as part of the development. A large wooden barn on the site is slated for demolition, though its materials will be salvaged and reused, according to the developer.

The project, submitted by Anthony Cardona of Cardona Development Group, received conditional approval from the town’s Planning Board last December following an eight-year review process. That approval came after a series of legal and administrative proceedings, including a yearlong townwide moratorium on new residential development that temporarily halted progress in 2020.

Cardona later sued the town after being denied a waiver from the moratorium. A state Supreme Court judge ruled in 2022 that the town had improperly denied the request and ordered officials to reconsider the application.

Community members, including members of the Kleinke family, have long opposed development on the property, citing the historical and agricultural value of the land. In a recent online statement, the group Kleinke’s Farm expressed disappointment as site preparation began, stating: “The destruction of 65 Kenwood Ave., Glenmont, has commenced. Residents of the town of Bethlehem, who appreciate historical buildings and farmland, should drive past the soon-to-be-destroyed dairy farm complex known as Kleinke’s Glensmere Guernsey Farm to take a final look at the 100-plus-year-old farmstead before the structures are demolished by Anthony Cardona.”

The property remained under the Kleinke name until it was sold to Cardona by Peter Kleinke’s wife following his death in 2015. Peter’s twin brother, Paul, had started the popular farm shop across the street in 1961. It remains in the family and is now operated by his grandson, Ryan Kitchen.

The family opposed the development plan from the start, first organizing a fundraising campaign to purchase the property. They later attempted to persuade the town to create a conservation lot that would incorporate an agritourism business. For a time, that idea nearly came to fruition. In the years that followed, Cardona briefly considered selling the land, listing it for $3 million.

In a 2022 letter to Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven, Cardona wrote, “As you know, I have been pursuing approvals for developing this project.” By then, he had been seeking approval for six years. “It has become very frustrating. My offer to sell was in response to that frustration.” He rescinded the offer that October.

Construction is expected to continue throughout the year as Cardona Development moves forward with the project.