Dogged work to stave off pesty geese

COLONIE — The Town of Colonie is expanding its contract with Wild Goose Chase NE, a family-run operation based in Columbia County, to control geese on town properties. Their employees? A team of specially trained Border collies.

Traditionally a herding breed, the dogs chase—but do not harm—geese, even following them into water. After repeated visits from the Wild Goose Chase NE team, geese learn there’s a new top dog in town and move on.

The visits are expected to begin in April and will include stops at The Crossings, the town golf course, William K. Sanford Library, and Memorial Town Hall.

Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said he added the town library to this year’s contract out of concern for patrons he has seen picnicking and reading by the pond, where geese have taken up residence.

“We definitely have a goose problem, and the problem is magnified by the droppings,” Crummey said.

To Crummey, the three pounds of droppings a single adult goose can produce daily pose “a health problem in many ways — not just sticking to the bottom of your shoes or with kids putting their hands on things and then putting their hands in their mouths. It can also make the ground slippery.”

The renewed goose control efforts come as avian flu rates rise nationally. The Cornell Wildlife Health Lab has detected nearly 200 cases of the H5N1 strain in birds this year, listing waterfowl as “most affected.”

Ten wild Canada geese, all found dead, have tested positive for H5N1 in Albany County since 2022, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Nine of those cases occurred within a one-month span during the fall of 2022.

The most recent case was detected last month after 30 geese were found dead along the shores of the Clapper Road Water Treatment Plant in the Selkirk hamlet of the town of Bethlehem. Two birds were tested, and both were confirmed positive for the virus. Since the neighboring plant supplies drinking water, town officials quickly verified that treatment practices would prevent the virus from spreading. The Albany County Department of Health confirmed the community’s fluoridation process would neutralize the virus.

Colonie initially contracted with Wild Goose Chase NE five years ago to patrol the town golf course—not only to limit health risks associated with geese and their droppings, but to ensure town properties remain accessible. The Crossings and Memorial Town Hall were added to the patrol list last year.

“It’s important to maintain the park so it doesn’t become a septic system for the geese,” Crummey said of Newtonville Park, located behind Town Hall, where he often walks during lunch breaks.

Access to the Newtonville Park pond was made possible by a cleanup effort that included Wild Goose Chase NE’s dogs encouraging geese to move along.

“I want to encourage people to use this park and ensure it is safe and accessible to them,” Crummey said. He described the dogs as “very effective” and “the best and most humane way” to send resident geese packing.

Scaring off problem geese with trained dogs is endorsed as a nonlethal solution by state agencies. Restricted methods include hunting, relocating migratory birds, destroying nests, and “addling,” the practice of coating eggs in corn oil to block oxygen flow.

Using dogs for goose control does not require a permit, but handlers must follow local leash laws.

Noisemakers are another common tactic, often in the form of goose distress calls broadcast over speakers, though the DEC lists these as largely ineffective. Other options—such as sirens, firecrackers, or flare guns—are discouraged in residential or public areas.

Decoys of geese or predators also tend to be ineffective, according to the DEC. Fencing shorelines with mesh, wire, or electric barriers, and applying goose-repellent chemicals to grass, can work in some cases but have limited use.

The DEC notes that using trained dogs is effective but can be expensive and labor-intensive. The Colonie Town Board approved this year’s contract at a maximum of $10,620.

“I believe our forefathers and mothers created these parks for our citizens, and it’s my job to maintain them,” Crummey said.

Cal Martin is a UAlbany Journalism student participating in the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative to help community journalism.