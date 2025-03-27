County’s 90-day biosolids prohibition is set to expire at the end of April

Board member asked state DEC to test soil, still waiting for response

Town proposed ban focused on Class B biosolids, New Scotland farm used Class A product

By MICHAEL HALLISEY, MEREDITH SAVITT & JOHN McINTYRE

DELMAR—Bethlehem Town Board members are holding off on adopting a local ban on the use of biosolids, instead moving forward with a resolution in support of Albany County’s temporary moratorium on land application of the treated waste material.

The decision came during a lengthy discussion Wednesday, March 26, highlighted by uncertainty about regulatory authority, legal risks, and what exactly was applied to a farm field near the town’s water source earlier this year.

Supervisor David VanLuven said the town is still waiting to hear back from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the agency responsible for regulating biosolid use and issuing permits.

The DEC approves Class A products at the manufacturer level after it is assured that pathogens such as E. coli are no longer detected. Class B products are not processed and are more likely to contain pathogens, but they are permitted for use on agricultural and land application sites with specific management practices. Those permits can be issued to either the transporter or the landowner.

“We’re communicating with DEC. We need DEC to communicate with us,” VanLuven said. He added that the town had reached out after learning biosolids may have been applied to a farm field in New Scotland, about two-thirds of a mile from the Vly Creek Reservoir, Bethlehem’s only surface water source. “What was described on the site sounds more like Class B,” he said, referencing the type of biosolids typically associated with a higher level of pathogens and stricter application rules. “I heard one source say that it was Class A, so I don’t know.”

The Albany County Health Department has previously shared that the product spread on the New Scotland farm was Class A. The state DEC department later confirmed that no Class B permit was approved for spread anywhere in the county.

County health officials had investigated complaints from neighbors describing contaminated tap water and foul smells from the farmland. After its investigation, it directed its findings—including overwhelming amounts of pathogens in all ten private wells—to the state DEC. Despite this information, the state agency later said it did not investigate.

Board member David DeCancio shared that he contacted the DEC earlier this month with a request to test the material applied to the farm. “On March 7, I sent a letter to DEC urging them to immediately test this so we know what it is,” he said. “I’ve not heard back yet.”

The town has been working on a draft local law that would ban Class B biosolids, which are partially treated sewage sludge more likely to contain pathogens and contaminants. But after hearing concerns about the town’s limited jurisdiction—especially since its main reservoir lies outside municipal boundaries—and potential state-level legal preemption, board members opted to pause.

“The county is probably best prepared for this,” DeCancio said. “Our surface water is actually [in] the town of New Scotland, not Bethlehem. So we can ban something, but it’s not going to protect our water source.”

Board member Maureen Cunningham echoed that sentiment. “Although I am a big proponent of working on biosolids and doing a ban … this won’t affect our reservoir,” she said. “We don’t have the authority as a Town Board of Bethlehem to do that.”

The town is now drafting a resolution expressing support for Albany County’s moratorium, which is set to expire in late April. “They are laser-focused on doing everything they can on this,” VanLuven said, referencing conversations with Albany County Legislative Chair Joanne Cunningham and County Executive Daniel McCoy. “The first thing they’re looking to do is to extend the moratorium.”

Board members also floated the idea of notifying local farmers and landowners about the moratorium. “We have a mailing list of all landowners who have properties larger than 5 acres,” VanLuven said. “We could put together a letter to folks.”

Board members agreed that more data is needed before finalizing any local law, including clearer definitions of biosolids, legal advice on potential state preemption, and better coordination with the DEC.

“We don’t have all the answers,” said Councilmember Tom Schnurr, who drafted the current version of the bylaw. “But the pursuit of this, the conversation that’s happening … does help us answer questions as we go.”