UPDATE TO THIS STORY IS HERE:

COLONIE — Fire investigators are now searching for clues about what ignited an overnight fire that killed two people in a village home near Cook Park.

The Village of Colonie Fire Department confirmed that two residents died after a fire spread through the 900-square-foot home at 39 Tanglewood Drive shortly after midnight. Firefighters said they had contained the blaze about an hour after responding.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names or details about the cause of the fire. This is a developing story—check back for updates as more information becomes available.