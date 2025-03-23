SARATOGA SPRINGS—Spotlight News earned two awards in the New York Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest, announced at the organization’s spring convention and trade show on Thursday and Friday, March 20 and 21. The paper placed third in Arts and Entertainment Coverage and second in Best Front Page.

The Better Newspaper Contest is a highly competitive, statewide program in which member publications are grouped by circulation size and judged across categories including news, photography, advertising, and design. With more than 4,000 entries submitted each year, the contest is judged by members of another state press association and serves as a benchmark of excellence for community journalism across New York.

Spotlight News’ third-place award for Arts and Entertainment Coverage recognized the depth and diversity of reporting throughout the past year, with stories that elevated local voices and explored the Capital Region’s cultural identity.

One of the standout entries was “Common Council close to repealing cabaret license law,” a story by Aedan Perry examining efforts to overturn Albany’s restrictive cabaret license ordinance. The law, long criticized for stifling the city’s live music scene, became a focal point for lawmakers and small business owners alike. Perry’s coverage captured the urgency of the reform movement and highlighted how outdated regulations continue to affect the city’s cultural vitality.

Perry’s reporting was part of the SUNY Institute for Local News initiative, which produced 160 stories for local partners during the fall of 2024. As a student at the University at Albany, Perry contributed vital coverage in a competitive category stacked with major players in New York media. His work is a testament to how student reporting can make a real difference for local publishers and local readers alike. Congratulations to Aedan and to his professor, Laney Salisbury, for the impact their collaboration made.

Another notable contribution was Amaris Ford’s feature on Delmar author Kat Fitzpatrick, who chronicled her family’s little-known history during the Vietnam War in her memoir “For the Love of Vietnam.” In “For the love of family,” Ford explored Fitzpatrick’s emotional journey of piecing together family letters and personal memories to honor the quiet heroism of her parents. The story offered readers a poignant reflection on legacy, healing, and the power of storytelling.

Rounding out the award-winning entries was “Alive at Five: Ohzhe’s journey to opening for KRS-One,” an intimate portrait by Michael Hallisey. The piece followed local hip-hop artist Ozymandias Merci Morris Jr.—known as Ohzhe—as he prepared to take the stage at Alive at Five. With honesty and insight, Hallisey captured Ohzhe’s creative evolution and his relationship with music as a form of empowerment. The feature was paired with a striking image of the artist at Jennings Landing, also taken by Hallisey, and anchored the edition that earned second place in the Best Front Page category.

The winning front pages also included Ford’s coverage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s summer lineup, designed by Spotlight production lead Dave Abbott and accompanied by dramatic photography provided by SPAC.

“These are categories in which we’ve taken hardware home in the past,” said Spotlight Newspapers Managing Editor Michael Hallisey. “What makes this especially rewarding is the competition we were up against. Gay City News is a powerhouse agency out of New York City, and they constantly produce award-winning work. Steve Barnes has spent nearly 30 years covering our scene for the Times Union, and it’s no surprise to see his name among the winners. It’s an honor to be in such company, and I’m proud to share these awards with our readers.”

Spotlight News is a consistent presence in the NYPA’s annual contest, regularly earning recognition for reporting, photography, and presentation. Readers are encouraged to support local journalism by subscribing to their community newspaper. The staff of this award-winning publication continues to punch above its weight class, driven by a passion for quality journalism and deep commitment to the communities it serves.