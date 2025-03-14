Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reports the popularity of pickleball has grown by 223.5 percent over the last three years, with participation increasing across all age groups. The average age of a pickleball player is now 35. Pickleball attracts players for a number of reasons. In addition to promoting socialization and serving as a generally entertaining activity, pickleball offers a number of health benefits. Anytime Fitness says that pickleball is a great cardiovascular workout. It is estimated that a pickleball game can burn up to 600 calories per hour. Pickleball also helps to improve lung function and can strengthen the heart. A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Research in Exercise Physiology found playing pickleball may lower the risk of heart disease by positively modifying risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Since pickleball is a fast-paced game, it may help improve cognitive function and memory recall due to the quick thinking the game requires. Also, because pickleball is played on a smaller court than a regulation tennis court, it can be easier on players’ joints since it doesn’t require covering as much ground.