New law to enhance communication between health department and municipalities

By JOHN McINTYRE, MEREDITH SAVITT, and MICHAEL HALLISEY

[email protected]

ALBANY — The Albany County Legislature has introduced a local law aimed at improving communication between health officials and local representatives when contaminants in soil or drinking water pose a threat to public health.

The proposed legislation, Local Law B for 2025, would require the Albany County Department of Health to notify county and municipal officials within two days of determining that contaminant levels exceed established safety thresholds. Notifications would be sent via mail and electronic correspondence to county legislators, municipal leaders, and representatives of neighboring districts in affected areas.

Legislators introduced the measure in their monthly meeting on Monday, March 10. The bill will be reviewed by its Law and Health Committees later this month before advancing for a full legislative vote.

The proposal follows recent concerns about water quality in Albany County, including the detection of Escherichia coli and total chloroform in private wells in New Scotland, the deaths of a flock of geese near the Clapper Road water treatment plant in Selkirk, and concerns about landfill runoff entering the Mohawk and Hudson rivers. Lawmakers have also cited growing questions about the presence and disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

Legislative Chair Joanne Cunningham, who represents County Legislative District No. 34, which includes central Delmar, said the law would establish clearer communication channels among government entities in response to environmental threats.

“There are challenges protecting our soil and water – environmental, biological, and chemical – and I’d argue a very useful tool is open communication between all levels of government,” Cunningham said. “Current events have demonstrated how important exchanging information between governmental leaders and departments, scientific and engineering experts, and the public is in ensuring everyone’s safety. Soil and water are everything and we are taking this step to protect them.”

The measure comes as the county continues to enforce a 90-day moratorium on the use of biosolids, which County Executive Daniel P. McCoy signed in January. The legislation aims to build on that action as part of what lawmakers have described as a more comprehensive strategy for addressing contamination concerns.

“We want to make sure local officials have the information they need to make informed decisions,” McCoy said. “We are committed to working with the legislature to develop a proactive approach to safeguarding public health in Albany County.”

If enacted, the law would authorize the county health department to create regulations governing the notification process. The department would be required to report on its progress within 90 days of the law’s adoption and provide updates every 30 days until the regulations are finalized.

Statement from David DeCancio, Bethlehem Town Board Member regarding Proposed Local Law B:

“Residents expect their government officials to communicate and collaborate effectively on environmental events, ensuring aggressive and proactive action to protect community health and safety,” Bethlehem Town Board Member David DeCancio said at the meeting. “The final Local Law B must reflect this expectation by including a coordinated response to environmental incidents that impact not only water and soil, but also air quality.”

The legislation would take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

The bill is in response to the contamination of 10 private wells in New Scotland, which are within the watershed of the Vly Creek Reservoir, one of Bethlehem’s drinking water sources. During a four-month investigation of the contamination by the county health department, Bethlehem and county legislators representing the area said they were not informed of the potential threat to the town’s drinking water.

In late October, a large algae bloom occurred in the reservoir, causing water quality problems in the Bethlehem drinking water that persisted for two months. The county health department found no toxic algae and affirmed the town’s treatment plan before confirming that the water was safe to drink.

Two weeks before town residents reported a musty smell and taste in their tap water, the county health department completed another assessment—this time of the private wells in New Scotland—and submitted its findings to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In that letter, the county identified that the wells were contaminated by a Class A biosolids product applied on a neighboring farm.

The state DEC is tasked with enforcing regulations of biosolids applications. Biosolids are nutrient-rich organic materials derived from the treatment of sewage sludge. They are the byproduct of wastewater treatment processes and are often used as fertilizer to improve soil health and promote plant growth.

The DEC approves Class A products at the manufacturer level after it is assured pathogens such as E. coli are no longer detected. Class B products are not processed, and are more likely to contain pathogens, but is a permitted use on agricultural and land application sites with specific management practices. Those permits can be issued to either the transporter or landowner.

The county shared with the DEC that pathogens were detected in each of the 10 wells. According to the DEC, there are no Class B permits issued for use within the county.

Despite the proximity of the wells to the reservoir and the fact that the contamination occurred within the reservoir’s watershed, the county health department later said it treated the investigations separately. Bethlehem town officials said they only learned of the contamination in February, nearly four months later.