TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Corning announced Gina Beredo has as the newly created role of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel.

In her expanded role, Beredo will oversee the company’s human resources function along with her existing legal, corporate affairs, aviation, and community affairs responsibilities.

Beredo joined the company four years ago as general counsel. According to a statement, she played a key role in acquiring and integrating Masonite International Corporation and executing the divestiture of the company’s glass reinforcements business.