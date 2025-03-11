SCHENECTADY—Proctors was abuzz, reminiscent of opening night jitters, as theater lovers gathered to await the annual Season Announcement Bash to reveal the 2025-26 lineup for Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre on Monday, March 10.

Among the crowd, familiar faces from the local arts scene mingled with patrons, sharing stories and speculations about the upcoming season. The event was graced by special guests such as NEWS10’s dynamic duo, John Gray and Lydia Kulbida, and the insightful voices behind the “Everything Theatre” podcast, Benita Zahn and Ellen Cribbs. Their presence underscored the community’s deep-rooted connection to the performing arts.

As the lights dimmed, a hush fell over the audience. The curtain rose to reveal a series of performances—teasers of what’s to come—that left the crowd in awe. Each act was a promise of the magic awaiting theatergoers in the months ahead.

A Season to Remember

The forthcoming season is a tapestry woven with threads of nostalgia, innovation, and storytelling. Kicking off the KeyBank Broadway Series is “A Beautiful Noise,” running from September 23 to 28, 2025. This musical offers an intimate look into Neil Diamond’s journey, capturing the essence of the man behind the music that defined an era.

January 6 to 11, 2026, will see the return of laughter with “Spamalot.” This comedic gem, inspired by the cult classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” promises to bring its signature irreverence and wit to the stage, reminding audiences why it clinched three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Spring ushers in a revival of “The Sound of Music” from March 17 to 22, 2026. Under the direction of three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this production breathes new life into the timeless tale of Maria and the von Trapp family, inviting audiences to rediscover songs that have become part of our cultural fabric.

The season’s narrative depth is further enriched with “Water for Elephants,” scheduled for April 7 to 12, 2026. This adaptation transports audiences to the enigmatic world of a traveling circus, exploring themes of love, loss, and the search for belonging.

From April 28 to May 3, 2026, “& Juliet” takes the stage, offering a fresh perspective on Shakespeare’s classic by imagining an alternate path for Juliet, all set to a soundtrack of contemporary pop hits. It’s a celebration of empowerment and second chances, wrapped in infectious melodies.

The highlight of the season is undoubtedly “The Outsiders,” running from May 19 to 24, 2026. Crowned as the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, this adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel delves into the lives of the Greasers and Socs, capturing the raw essence of teenage angst and societal divides.

Culminating the season is “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” from June 2 to 7, 2026. This production transforms Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic vision into a theatrical spectacle, blending truth, beauty, freedom, and love into an unforgettable experience.

A Glimpse into theREP’s Offerings

Capital Repertory Theatre, affectionately known as theREP, has curated a season that challenges and inspires. Leading the charge is “Becky Nurse of Salem” by Sarah Ruhl, running from September 26 to October 19, 2025. This contemporary tale intertwines the legacy of the Salem witch trials with modern-day struggles, offering a poignant commentary on history and identity.

The holiday season brings a twist with “Murder for Two: Holiday Edition,” from November 28 to December 28, 2025. This two-person musical whodunit promises laughter and intrigue, making it a perfect festive treat.

“Archduke” by Rajiv Joseph takes the stage from March 6 to 29, 2026. This dark comedy revisits the events leading up to World War I, providing a satirical lens on historical events that shaped the world.

From April 24 to May 17, 2026, Kareem Fahmy’s “Dodi & Diana” explores the intersections of fame, power, and personal ambition, drawing parallels between past and present narratives.

Closing theREP’s season is “Mystic Pizza,” running from July 10 to August 9, 2026. Based on the beloved 1988 film, this musical adaptation captures the essence of friendship, love, and the challenges of coming of age in a small town.

A New Chapter in Leadership

The evening also marked a significant transition for theREP. Miriam Wiesfeld was introduced as the incoming producing artistic director, set to take over following the departure of longtime director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill in September.

Wiesfeld, who brings extensive experience in regional theater production, shared her enthusiasm for leading theREP into a new era, emphasizing a commitment to fostering fresh voices and expanding the theater’s reach in the community.

Ticket Information

Season subscriptions for Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre are now available, offering subscribers priority seating, discounted pricing, and exclusive perks. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. Patrons interested in securing their seats can visit the Proctors box office in person, call (518) 346-6204 Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., or visit atproctors.org or attherep.org for more information.